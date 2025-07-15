B2025.7.15

OK1 - Fixed the issue where the inheritance chosen by the player among the members of the Holy Roman Empire was not counted in the votes.

OK2 - Added the option to allow vassals to be independent when starting a new scenario.

OK3 - Only the emperor and heir have the right to invite others to join the Holy Roman Empire.

OK4 - When starting a new game, you can input the starting year, with the earliest being 1000 and the latest 1230.

OK5 - After unlocking the relevant policies, the Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire can remove members of the empire.

OK6 - Added some character biographical records.

OK7 - Added the ability to voluntarily secede from the Holy Roman Empire.

OK8 - Fixed the red text error caused by the king losing the throne.

OK9 - Optimized the code for the initialization of the Holy Roman Empire.

OK10 - Strengthened the economic income of the Seljuk Dynasty before 1090.