15 July 2025 Build 19226149
Update notes via Steam Community

B2025.7.15

  • OK1-修复神圣罗马帝国成员，玩家选择的继承未计票

  • OK2-增加新剧本开始时，可以选择封臣独立

  • OK3-邀请其他人加入神圣罗马帝国，只有皇帝和继承人有权

  • OK4-开始新游戏的时候，可以输入从哪一年开始，最早1000年，最晚1230

  • OK5-神圣罗马帝国皇帝在解锁相关政策后，可以移除帝国成员

  • OK6-增加一些人物生平记录

  • OK7-可以主动脱离神圣罗马帝国

  • OK8-国王丢失王座导致的红字错误

  • OK9-神圣罗马帝国初始化时候的代码优化

  • OK10-强化1090年之前塞尔柱王朝的经济收入问题

  • OK11-修复上帝模式，刚开始时，点击自己的头像报错问题

  • OK1 - Fixed the issue where the inheritance chosen by the player among the members of the Holy Roman Empire was not counted in the votes.

  • OK2 - Added the option to allow vassals to be independent when starting a new scenario.

  • OK3 - Only the emperor and heir have the right to invite others to join the Holy Roman Empire.

  • OK4 - When starting a new game, you can input the starting year, with the earliest being 1000 and the latest 1230.

  • OK5 - After unlocking the relevant policies, the Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire can remove members of the empire.

  • OK6 - Added some character biographical records.

  • OK7 - Added the ability to voluntarily secede from the Holy Roman Empire.

  • OK8 - Fixed the red text error caused by the king losing the throne.

  • OK9 - Optimized the code for the initialization of the Holy Roman Empire.

  • OK10 - Strengthened the economic income of the Seljuk Dynasty before 1090.

  • OK11 - Fixed the error that occurs when clicking on one's own avatar at the beginning in God Mode.

