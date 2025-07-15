Last Friday, we released version 0.2.58. However, several issues were reported shortly after launch. To maintain a stable experience for all players, we decided to roll back the update promptly.
We sincerely thank everyone who took the time to report these bugs — your support means a lot to us. The good news is: those issues have now been fixed, and the improvements will be reintroduced in this update.
Mail is now sorted by send date in descending order
Kon no longer initiates attacks
Fixed a bug where completing farming before the farming tutorial could cause the story to become stuck
Fixed a bug where time could stop progressing under certain conditions
Improved minimap scale
Map markers are always visible on the minimap
Changed files in this update