15 July 2025 Build 19226083 Edited 15 July 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Last Friday, we released version 0.2.58. However, several issues were reported shortly after launch. To maintain a stable experience for all players, we decided to roll back the update promptly.

We sincerely thank everyone who took the time to report these bugs — your support means a lot to us. The good news is: those issues have now been fixed, and the improvements will be reintroduced in this update.

  • Mail is now sorted by send date in descending order

  • Kon no longer initiates attacks

  • Fixed a bug where completing farming before the farming tutorial could cause the story to become stuck

  • Fixed a bug where time could stop progressing under certain conditions

  • Improved minimap scale

  • Map markers are always visible on the minimap

