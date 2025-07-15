Stalkers!

We present you a list of changes included in today's update:

Liubech

– The plot and location quests have been completely reworked: almost all old quests have been removed.

– Old players who have already entered Liubech Outskirts can visit Liubech freely.

– In order to start a new Liubech storyline, you need to approach Misha Kochegarov (square D6-2).

– The location is now a PvP-free zone.



– A large number of visual changes to the location.



Solo dungeon

– Added a new solo dungeon: Liubech Shelter.

The dungeon is a storyline, and you can get into it while completing the new story in Liubech.

After completing the story, you can return to it by talking to the Technician in the basement (the entrance to which is located in square E3-3).



Dynamic events

– Added a new dynamic event: Protecting a group of scientists.



The new type of event, similar to the previous ones, adheres to the same basic features:

A unique list of rewards depending on the location. The more dangerous the territory, the higher the value of the rewards!

Events occur in random places in all locations, except for the “Lesnaya” Station, Liubech and New Land's Southern Is..

The event will end prematurely if after a certain time there is no one near it.

When nearby, you can receive notifications about an active event, as well as see its approximate location on the map.

– All dynamic events in locations now appear twice as often.

Story clans (Factions)

– A new clan “UNION” has been added – the self-proclaimed government of the Zone and the main force in Liubech.

Note! At the time of the update, the “UNION” will not have any hostile clans. In the future, as the story develops and continues, they will be added.

– Changed reputation and Trading Points for the following factions:

AESS CIS:

Reputation – reduced by half and converted into "UNION" reputation;

TP – reduced by half and converted into “UNION” TP.

Former administration:

Reputation – removed;

TP – converted into “UNION” TP.

Station people:

Reputation – removed;

TP – removed.

Commandant's office:

Reputation – removed;

TP – removed.

"Omega" special unit:

Reputation – converted into "UNION" reputation;

TP – converted into “UNION” TP.

Note! If you have a negative reputation with one of these clans, it will not be converted into the total amount of reputation for the "UNION".

Premium subscription

– All premium subscriptions now have a multiplier to the reputation gained with clans.

– Increased the number of available lots for posting on the Bulletin Board to 2.

Interface

– Added automatic weapon modification.



The principle of work:

The open window of the weapon workbench has a new button that switches between modes: one-time improvement and auto-improvement. Select the second one.

As usual, put a weapon and a set of tools on the workbench. The system will immediately calculate the total number of sets in your inventory.

Select the characteristic you want to increase, immediately choosing the desired number of steps, up to the maximum. Note that you can see in advance at what step other characteristics will begin to decrease – this will also help to avoid errors in modification.

Once you have decided on everything, click “Start auto-improvement”



Automatic modification will stop in one of three ways:

After successful improvement of all set characteristic steps;

Upon completion of the instrument sets in your inventory;

Manually, via the “Stop” button.

– Added automatic loading of magazines for NPC weaponizers.

The principle of work:

The weaponizer will have a new dialogue option "Loading Magazines".

A new window will then open, divided into two sections: for ammo and for magazines.

You will need to transfer everything you need from your inventory. Make sure that the ammo matches the magazines!

You will be able to load no more than 30 magazines at a time. The cost will vary depending on the number of ammo being loaded.

Confirm your choice and pay for the service. Done!

– Changed Account storage.

the absence of overload on the character

[p]Now, you can access your Account storage directly through the inventory menu (\[I] key by default). You can transfer items from storage to inventory at any respawn point – you don't even need access to the stockman! Also, a mandatory condition for receiving items will be.[/p]

– Added a new quick access menu (\[T] key by default).

– Changed the interface of the currently equipped weapon.

– Changed the interface for displaying ping and FPS.

– Changed the display of Premium status and personal credits booster.

– Added display of item weight in a pop-up window when hovering over an item.

Clans

– Removed the alliance system.

– Changed the maximum number of players in clans:

1 level: 10 people

2 level: 25 people

3 level: 50 people

4 level: 75 people

5 level: 100 people

Note! Within 7 days from the moment the update is released, all clans will have the opportunity to independently update the maximum number of players in the clan to the required value.

After 7 days, players outside the limit will be automatically excluded from the clan to the required value based on the date of the last game session – the longer the player has not entered the game, the more likely it is that he will be excluded.



The clan leaders are not subject to automatic exclusion.

– Changed the union system:

A union can still only be formed with one clan;

Thus, the maximum number of people in a union for a level 5 clan is 200.

Ability to share bases and fortification points, as well as donation bases (except for access to the Base Manager): this includes a safe zone and a respawn point, machines and stockings without a commission, using a guide to bases and fortification points – both your own and your allies;

Ability to create a common union tag;

Ability to display members of allied clans in the game;

Inability to capture fortification points and bases of an allied clan.

Note! With the release of the update, all unions, wars, bases and fortification points will be reset. Owners of clan headquarters (donate bases) will not be reset.

– Added Clan Skill Tree.

Their main feature is the distribution of beneficial effects to all members of the clan if they have fulfilled certain conditions for receiving them.

How the Clan Skill Tree works:

Skills are unlocked using Clan Points and in-game rubles, which are deducted from the balance of the clan leader. The cost of skills is listed below.

In order for a player to receive the effects of a skill selected by the leader, he will need to collect the specified number of personal Clan Points. It is important to note that the amount needed to unlock skills is collected over the entire time the player is in the clan and is not reset monthly.

If a player has collected the required number of personal CP for a skill, and the leader has not yet unlocked it, then after choosing and unlocking it, the player will immediately receive all the bonuses from the skill.

If a player leaves a clan, then the skills will stop working.

If a player joins a clan (the same or another), then he must again collect the required number of personal CP.

The progress of Skill Tree is also reset by the leader and is available once every 24 hours. The cost of the reset is 10,000,000 rubles and 100 modification tickets.

After resetting the leveling, re-opening the clan skills will also cost Clan Points and in-game rubles.

List of skills:

Level 1. To open, you need to have 1000 personal CP. Cost: 600 CP, 10,000,000 rubles:

Internal Mail. Reduced package delivery time for clanmates by 10%.

Level 2. To open, you need to have 2,000 personal CP. Cost: 2,000 CP, 20,000,000 rubles:

Stamina of the Beast . Reduces incoming damage from all animal-like creatures by 15%.

Stamina of the Mutant. Reduces incoming damage from all humanoid creatures by 10%.

Level 3. To open, you need to have 3,000 personal CP. Cost: 6,000 CP, 40,000,000 rubles:

Team Hunt . Increases incoming experience (except experience received by quests and achievements) by 2% for each clan member located within 50m radius from each other (max. 5 people)

First Aid. Reduces the respawn time of other players when they are "unconscious" by 20%.

Level 4. To open, you need to have 4,000 personal CP. Cost: 23,500 CP, 80,000,000 rubles:

Sleight of hand . Increases magazine change size by 10%.

Fine motor skills. Increases ammo magazine loading speed by 10%.

Fighting spirit. Increases passive health regeneration for 0.5 units/sec. for each clan member within 50m radius from each other (max. 5 people).



Level 5. To open, you need to have 8,000 personal CP. Cost: 183,600 CP, 160,000,000 rubles:

Undercover work . Increases lowering and raising flags speed during the captures by 2% for each clan member within 50m radius from each other (max. 5 people).

Tactical medicine . Increases using medicine speed by 2% for each clan member within 50m radius from each other (max. 5 people).

Second chance. 20% chance to revive a clanmate or to get up from "unconscious" state by a psychomotor stimulant, removing “serious injury” and healing.

Note! With the release of the update, the player's personal skills will be reset.

– Removed the monthly reward system for the top three places in the server clan ranking table.

– Added a system of monthly rewards to all clans that have collected a sufficient number of CPs.

At the end of the month, the Clan Registrator will open a dialog where you can receive reward supplies for the Clan Points you have collected. Depending on your monthly activity, as well as the level of the clan itself, the value of the rewards will, of course, vary.

Main features:

There will be 5 levels of supplies in total, each new level opens along with the level of your clan accordingly;

To receive a supply, a player needs to earn a certain number of Clan Points in a month. The higher the supply level, the more Clan Points will be needed to open it;

A player will be able to receive no more than 5 supplies per month, but the higher the supply level, the fewer of them will be available for receipt. That is, there will be: 5 supplies of level 1, 4 supplies of level 2, 3 supplies of level 3, 2 supplies of level 4, 1 supply of level 5. Thus, in total you will be able to take 5 supplies, but you will only be able to take a level 5 supply once;

A player will be able to receive this reward regardless of what place the clan took at the end of the month;

Each level of supply will contain several groups of items, from which you can get items with a certain chance. The containers with supplies themselves are bound to character, but the items from the container can be transferred. The list of rewards can be found in the Clan Registrator.

– Changed the number of CPs required to increase clan levels:

From 1 to 2 level: 2,100 >>> 2,000 CP;

From 2 to 3 level: 61,000 >>> 25,000 CP;

From 3 to 4 level: 144,000 >>> 70,000 CP;

From 4 to 5 level: 462,000 >>> 230,000 CP;

– Changed the number of CPs deducted monthly:

1st clan level: 1.000 >>> 500 CP;

2nd clan level: 6.000 >>> 5.000 CP;

3rd clan level: 15.000 >>> 12.000 CP;

4th clan level: 48.000 >>> 40.000 CP;

5th clan level: 94.000 >>> 90.000 CP.

Note! Clan Points will be reset in all clans 7 days after the update is released. Personal CP will not be reset.

– Changes related to Settlement spokesman:

Reduced the number of days a clan must hold a base to open a Settlement spokesman from 14 to 6;

Added a neutral list of items to the Settlement spokesman without a trade route.

Now, if a trade route is lost, the Settlement spokesman's list of items will revert to neutral.

– Changes related to the declaration of war:

Now clans will not be able to declare war on clans of the 1st and 2nd level, just as clans of the 1st and 2nd level will not be able to declare war;

To declare a peace, the clans must be at war for at least one week;

After one week, either clan can declare a truce unilaterally;

The concluded truce also lasts for at least one week, during which both clans cannot declare war on each other.

– Added a clan recruiting system.

How to place an application:

You need to open the Clan Board and go to the new “Recruiting” tab;

If you have the appropriate rights, click “Post an application”;

Confirm the cost of the publication (for Clan Points);

In the window that appears, specify the basic information, for example, the conditions for joining your clan, as well as from what level of characters your clan will accept requests;

Finally, click “Post”, after which the required number of CP will be debited from the clan balance as payment.

Newly published applications appear at the top of the general list. A clan can only leave one application every three days, so you won't be able to post them too often. After three days, your application will disappear from the board, and you will be able to post a new one.

How to respond to an application:

You also need to open the Clan Board, go to the “Recruiting” tab; Click on the option you like “View Application”, where the application opens in full; Click “Respond” if the clan suits you, and you match the clan’s entry conditions, for example, the required level;

Wait for the request to be checked and approved.

The player will be able to submit only one request to the clan once every three days. The number of clans selected by the player is unlimited, but if he joins any clan, all remaining requests will be deleted.

How to review incoming requests:

You need to open the clan window (\[O] key by default), in the “Members” tab, the leader and players with the appropriate rights will have a new “Requests” button;

In the new window that opens, a list will appear where you can see the nicknames and levels of the players who sent requests. Next to the one you like, click “View request”;

If the player is suitable, then click “Accept request”, the player is added to the clan. If the request is rejected, then it is removed from the list of requests to the clan.

Donation bases / Clan headquarters

– “Donation Base” has been renamed to “Clan Headquarters”.

– The headquarters location has been completely visually redesigned.



– Added the following mechanics that can be found in the headquarters:

A room with a shooting range. Three dummies with different protection for shooting tests.

Loading magazines for a certain cost from headquarters weapon trader.

A guide who can send from headquarters to any fortification point or base belonging to your or an allied clan and located in the same location as the headquarters.

Tables set with food to satisfy hunger – a similar mechanic is available in the Officers’ Club.

Weapons

– Increased durability of all weapons by 10%, including weapons whose maximum durability was reduced by modification. The exception is the RPG-7.



– Changed shooting ballistics for all weapons. The force of bullet fall at a distance will now depend on the caliber and type of ammo.



– Added a stopping effect to all types of ammos. The strength and duration of the effect will depend on the ammo itself and the weapon used.



– Changed the aiming shooting. Now the bullet will fly not from the barrel, but from the sight itself.

– Increased the damage multiplier over distance to all sniper rifles.



– Changed the penetration rate of SIG SG550: 60 >>> 80



– Changed the fire rate for the following weapons:



Franchi SPAS-12:

Reduced base fire rate: 250 >>> 200

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 375 >>> 310

Benelli M4 Tactical:

Reduced base fire rate: 500 >>> 400

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 625 >>> 510

Saiga 12K / Walther WA2000:

Reduced base fire rate: 400 >>> 320

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 575 >>> 470

SKS:

Reduced base fire rate: 400 >>> 320

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 625 >>> 510

SVD:

Reduced base fire rate: 500 >>> 320

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 675 >>> 425



Daewoo USAS 12:

Reduced base fire rate: 350 >>> 280

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 575 >>> 470

CZUB VZ65 "Scorpion":

Reduced base fire rate: 850 >>> 680

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 975 >>> 790

Glock 17 Gen 2:

Reduced base fire rate: 600 >>> 480

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 775 >>> 630

IMI UZI:

Reduced base fire rate: 600 >>> 480

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 875 >>> 630

AK-74 / AKS-74 / AKS-74U:

Reduced base fire rate: 650 >>> 530

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 875 >>> 750

AK-74M / AK-105 / FN FNC / AK-103 / AK-104:

Reduced base fire rate: 650 >>> 530

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 975 >>> 790

AKM / AKMS:

Reduced base fire rate: 650 >>> 530

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 875 >>> 710



FN FAL 50.00:

Reduced base fire rate: 600 >>> 490

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 775 >>> 630

Colt M16A1 / Colt M4A1 / SIG SG550:

Reduced base fire rate: 700 >>> 560

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 975 >>> 790

Colt M16A3:

Reduced base fire rate: 750 >>> 600

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 975 >>> 790





OTs-14-1 / OTs-14-4:

Reduced base fire rate: 700 >>> 570

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 875 >>> 710

H&K MP5 SD:

Reduced base fire rate: 800 >>> 650

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 1075 >>> 870





SITES Spectre M4:

Reduced base fire rate: 850 >>> 690

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 975 >>> 790

AK-107:

Reduced base fire rate: 850 >>> 690

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 1025 >>> 830

Steyr AUG A2:

Reduced base fire rate: 800 >>> 640

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 975 >>> 790

SIG SG552:

Reduced base fire rate: 800 >>> 650

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 975 >>> 790

H&K MP5K A2:

Reduced base fire rate: 900 >>> 730

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 1075 >>> 870

FAMAS F1 / FAMAS G2 / Colt M16A4:

Reduced base fire rate: 950 >>> 760

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 1075 >>> 870



Colt M16A2:

Reduced base fire rate: 900 >>> 730

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 975 >>> 790

FN M249:

Reduced base fire rate: 900 >>> 730

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 1125 >>> 910

AK-109 / VSS "Vintorez" / AS "Val" / SR3M / SR3 "Vihr":

Reduced base fire rate: 900 >>> 730

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 1025 >>> 830

PPSh-41:

Reduced base fire rate: 1000 >>> 810

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 1150 >>> 950

Glock 18 Gen 2:

Reduced base fire rate: 1200 >>> 970

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 1200 >>> 970

Ingram MAC-10:

Reduced base fire rate: 1000 >>> 810

Reduced maximum possible fire rate: 1075 >>> 870

– Changed the model of the Saiga 12K smoothbore rifle.

– Added the ability to install modifiers for Saiga 12K:

“Dove-tail” side-mount:

PSO-1 Scope

POSP 8x42 Scope

EKP-8 “Kobra” reddot scope

NSPUM night-vision scope

PGO-7V Scope

AK buttstock back:

GP-25 AK buttpad

GP-34 AK buttpad

Gas port:

KR-7 mount



– Increased the chances of successful modification of the characteristics of some weapons.

Depending on the weapon itself, the first one to three steps will have a 100% chance of success, the subsequent steps will have a decreasing gradation of success, as now, but the chances themselves will be higher. The last two steps will have the lowest chances.

If some characteristic has a maximum number of steps of only 3, then the first step will be with a guaranteed success, the last two – with a minimal chance of success. If the maximum number is 1 or 2, the rule of the last two steps will be applied only.

The following weapons will have their modification chances unchanged:

Walther WA2000;

Accuracy international L96A1;

SR3M;

SR3 "Vihr";

RPG-7;

VSS "Vintorez";

AS "Val";

AK-109;

AK-107;

IMI Desert Eagle .50AE;

Colt M16A4;

SIG SG550.

– Molotov cocktail:

Reduced radius of burning zone: 5.5 m. >>> 4 m.

Reduced duration of burning zone: 20 sec. >>> 10 sec.

Reduced number of applied burning effects: 3 >>> 2

Reduced weight: 0.6 kg. >>> 0.3 kg.

– RPG-7:

Reduced RPG reload speed, as well as RPG equipping speed when changing weapons, by 50%.

– PG-7VM shell:

Reduced explosion radius: 8 m. >>> 4 m.

Reduced stun radius: 20 m. >>> 10 m.

– OG-7V “Oskolok” shell

Reduced explosion radius: 7 m. >>> 3 m.

Reduced stun radius: 10 m. >>> 7 m.

Equipment

– Removed ignoring armor damage.



– Changed sturdiness and durability of the following equipment:



M1952 Body armor (T-52-1):

Increased sturdiness: 65 >>> 125

Increased durability by 75%

6B1 Body armor:

Increased sturdiness: 100 >>> 150

Increased durability by 150%

PASGT-V (Vest) Body armor:

Increased sturdiness: 120 >>> 165

Increased durability by 60%

6B2 (Zh-81) Body armor:

Increased sturdiness: 120 >>> 165

Increased durability by 100%

6B3 Body armor:

Increased sturdiness: 150 >>> 175

Increased durability by 50%

6B5 (Zh-86) Body armor series “Uley”:

Increased sturdiness: 180 >>> 190

Increased durability by 35%

6B4 Body armor:

Increased sturdiness: 200 >>> 215

Increased durability by 40%

6B11-3 Body armor series “Zabralo” / 6B12 Body armor series “Zabralo”:

Increased sturdiness: 200 >>> 215

Increased durability by 25%

6B13 Body armor series “Zabralo”:

Increased sturdiness: 220 >>> 235

Increased durability by 20%

SSh-68 / М1 NATO helmets:

Increased sturdiness: 100 >>> 125

Increased durability by 50%

Tankman helmet:

Increased sturdiness: 100 >>> 125

Increased durability by 35%

PASGT NATO helmet:

Increased sturdiness: 120 >>> 150

Increased durability by 50%

6B7 helmet:

Increased sturdiness: 150 >>> 170

Increased durability by 30%

Helmet K6-3 (without visor):

Increased sturdiness: 180 >>> 195

Increased durability by 20%

K6-3 helmet:

Increased sturdiness: 180 >>> 200

Increased durability by 35%

“Chertovka” tincture:

Increased sturdiness: 5 >>> 10

Injector with purified “Chertovka”:

Increased sturdiness: 10 >>> 15

Injector with enhanced “Chertovka”:

Increased sturdiness: 15 >>> 25

– Added dependence of item weight on the number of uses.

Quests

– Removed the "Anomalous Backpack" quest. Now the "Kolobok" backpack can be obtained during the storyline in Liubech.

– Changed the conditions for completing the quests “Chairperson's package” and “Parcel For Sly”. Now the quests will fail if the player character dies.

Note! If you had these quests active when the update was released, you will need to cancel them and take them again.

– Increased the frequency of completing the quest "Parcel for the Huckster" to 12 hours.

– Removed the following quests to increase reputation with some clans due to the removal of those clans:

\[Omega] Onion

\[Omega] Hog Mutant knees

\[Omega] Rubberized fabric

\[Omega] Ropya needles

\[Omega] Seed

\[Omega] Rubber γ

\[Omega] Toilet paper

\[Omega] Cigarettes

\[Omega] Alcohol

\[Omega] 7.62х39 PP

\[Omega] 7.62х39 PS

\[Omega] Shield β

\[Former adm.] Soup mix

\[Former adm.] Special cigarettes

\[Former adm.] broncholitic

\[Former adm.] No-shpa

\[Former adm.] High-precision instrument

\[Former adm.] Sausage and bread.

\[Former adm.] Alcohol

\[Former adm.] Tools

\[Former adm.] A good snack

\[Former adm.] Fiberglass

\[Former adm.] Radio lamps

\[AESS CIS] Grinks

\[AESS CIS] Rat tails

\[AESS CIS] Jaw wolves

\[AESS CIS] Boar tusks

\[AESS CIS] Jelly Mucus

\[AESS CIS] paws of spiders

\[AESS CIS] Boar fangs

\[AESS CIS] Young boar fangs

\[AESS CIS] Hair of goblin

Gameplay

– Added a respawn point near Kich in Liubech Outskirts.

– Weather synchronization on adjacent maps has been adjusted:

Liubech – Liubech Outskirts – Airport;

Tunguska – Caravan;

New Land, Northern Island – New Land, Southern Island.

PvP / Base captures

– The 17th PvP season starts this Saturday, 19.07.25. The season will last until 20.09.25.

– Changed the weapon rewards for PvP season:

1 place: AK-107 + Premium Subscription for 90 days

2 place: Colt М16А4 + Premium Subscription for 90 days

3 place: SIG SG550 + Premium Subscription for 90 days

4 place: VSS "Vintorez" + Premium Subscription for 90 days

5 place: AS ”Val” + Premium Subscription for 30 days

6 place: SVD + Premium Subscription for 30 days

7 place: Walther WA2000 + Premium Subscription for 30 days

8 place: AK-109 + Premium Subscription for 30 days

9 place: SIG SG552 “Commando” + Premium Subscription for 30 days

10 place: Steyr AUG A2 + Premium Subscription for 30 days

– Changed the conditions for capturing bases:

If, after the capture time has expired, the attacking side has more than half of the flags in its possession, the captured base will go to the attacking side.

If, at the end of the capture, some clan has raised more flags than all other clans, and the owner does not have a single flag, then the base will go to the clan with the largest number of raised flags.

If the base/fortification point clan owner has at least one raised flag, and no one of the opponents has more than half of the captured ones, the base remains theirs.

Example: there are 6 flags at the base, clan A is the owner, clans B, C and D are fighting for the base.

At the end of the capture, clan A has 0 flags, clan B has 3 flags, clan C has 2 flags, clan D has 1 flag. The base goes to clan B.

At the end of the capture, clan A has 1 flag, clan B has 2 flags, clan C has 2 flags, clan D has 1 flag. The base remains with clan A.

– Added a new respawn system for captures. The attacking and defending sides will have different conditions and features.

Attacking side:

During the attack, players after death will be able to choose a respawn point through a special window with a capture map.

There are several such points, each with its own limit on the total respawn of several players.

You cannot respawn at the same point twice in a row, and if you have no available respawn points left, the next respawn will be in the last safe zone, through the already familiar “To the safe zone” button.

Defending side:

During the defense, players after death will also be able to choose one of the respawn points.

The points also have a limit on the total respawn of several players at once, but you can respawn at them two or more times in a row.

One of the respawn points is in a separate closed room for a short rest and recharging magazines. Exit from this room will be carried out by clicking on the door, which will send you to a randomly available respawn point.



– Changes related to PvP-mode (blue nickname):

Now, when shooting between two players of clans that are involved in a war, the players will not enter PvP-mode.

Entering PvP-mode will not be done only if there is a war between your clans. In all other cases, the mechanics remain the same.

Now the player will also enter PvP-mode if he finishes off another player, and they are not members of warring clans.

Sound

– Added equipment sounds when the character moves, depending on what he is wearing (weapon type, backpack, clothes).

– Added sounds for interaction with the map (\[M] key by default).

– Added sounds for cocking and lowering weapons.

– Improved sounds of the character’s steps.

– Improved ambient sounds.

Achievements

– Added hidden achievements related to completing the solo dungeon “Liubech Shelter”.

– Changed the condition for obtaining the hidden achievement “Headshot”.

– Changed the condition for obtaining the hidden achievement “Multikillt”.

– Added missing recipes for completing the "Laboratory Assistant" achievement and the hidden "Chemist" achievement.

Bugfixes

– Fixed an issue related to the weapon’s firing accuracy. Now, the improvement of the characteristic is correctly reflected in the shooting itself.

– Fixed an issue related to the disappearance of packages or character progress in the last few minutes before exiting the game.

– Fixed an issue where weapons could be cleaned with 0% contamination.

– Fixed an issue where, when trying to repair a weapon with 50% or less durability with a repair kit, the message “No maintenance required” would appear.

– Fixed an issue where the weapon repair process was not interrupted after the character entered the “unconscious” state.

– Fixed an issue where it was possible to open the item description window while the character was “unconscious”.

– Fixed an issue where it was possible to communicate with NPCs via walkie-talkie while the character was “unconscious”.

– Fixed an issue where, with a psychomotor stimulant active, stamina continued to be spent while the character was “unconscious”.

– Fixed an issue where shooting would cause performance to drop.

– Fixed an issue where level 2 clans could be in the active capture zone and receive experience and Clan Points.

– Fixed an issue in the behavior of mutant event bosses when their health was low.

– Fixed an issue in camera behavior after interacting with a helicopter in the “Forgotten Ice” dungeon.

– Fixed an issue where the player could have a respawn point at the clan headquarters after losing access to it.

– Fixed an issue where hovering over a weapon in the equipment menu would trigger the firing mode change animation.

– Fixed an issue where shooting from the AK-74 in single-shot mode was delayed.

– Fixed an issue related to the icon of the small unstable solution.

– Fixed an issue where the server selection menu could overlap the exit confirmation window.

– Fixed an issue where a character without a blue nickname, after being raised in a safe zone, did not receive its effect.

– Fixed an issue where the notes “Zinaida’s Photo” and “Lost Dog Announcement” had a transparent back side.

– Fixed an issue where smooth sound fading did not work correctly after decreasing the overall volume of the game.

– Fixed an issue where, when placing all types of the “Stabilizer” artifact in additional equipment slots, the character would shoot while walking with the weapon lowered to the ground.

– Fixed an issue where interaction with the doors leading to the Outskirts laboratory would disappear.

– Fixed an issue where the window with the base capture timer was displayed even outside the capture area.

– Fixed an issue where a large number of messages about entering and leaving a PvP zone were played in the chat.

– Fixed an issue where a first aid kit was used without applying the effect or progress bar.

– Fixed an issue where in the “Hive” dungeon the electrical panel continued to deal electricity damage to the area around itself even after being repaired.

– Fixed an issue where shooting at trash would produce the sound of glass.

– Fixed an issue where the sound of water collection continued to play when the process was interrupted.

– Fixed an issue where, when filling one flask after another with water, the corresponding sound was not played.

– Fixed an issue with flames appearing when firing the H&K MP5 A2 using the Leupold MARK 4 6x.

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect screen behavior when putting on clothes on a slope.

– Fixed an issue where the confirmation window was not centered when changing the screen resolution.

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect animation of the switch when activating the transformer in the dungeon “Paukan's Lair”.

– Fixed an issue where the detonator could be activated multiple times in the “Paukan's Lair” dungeon.

– Fixed an issue where the pop-up window with the effect description would disappear prematurely.

– Fixed an issue where it was possible to equip a helmet and a hood at the same time in the “Equipment Modification” menu.

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect display of the time before losing an item in the account's Warehouse. Now items with a time limit can be stored indefinitely in the Warehouse until they are moved to the inventory.

– Fixed an issue related to trading between players when one of them had no money at all.

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect placement of guards at a fortification point or base.

– Fixed an issue where in the journal, in the “Familiarity” section, the “Details” button overlapped the text with the NPC description.

– Fixed an issue where it was possible to set a fireplace while sprinting if it was on the quick access panel.

– Fixed an issue where some windows could not be closed using the \[Esc] key.

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect behavior of the trading window with NPCs when moving several items from the inventory at once.

– Fixed several issues related to the Hive Guardian.

– Fixed an issue where a character's head would disappear after entering the "unconscious" state.

– Fixed an issue where the “Reset window positions” function in the settings did not work in the English localization.

– Now, if a player is in a queue for a PvP event, then when trying to pay for travel at Kolya Baranka, a warning window will appear about leaving the queue if the payment is confirmed.

– Fixed an issue where a player could move between locations while accepting an invitation to a PvP location.

– Fixed an issue where any clan member could change the trade route at the base. Added a parameter to the list of clan title rights.

– Fixed an issue where the electrical panel that triggered the event required for the quest would disappear in the Liubech Outskirts laboratory.

– Fixed an issue where the “Forever Second” achievement progress was completed even for getting first place in events.

– Fixed an issue where some NPCs would change their location.

– Fixed an issue where when canceling a server login the screen would darken and stop working properly.

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect operation of the character creation window.

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect operation of the clan headquarters warehouse.

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect operation of the clan headquarters auction.

– Fixed an issue where during a capture the defending side could take a respawn point at the attacking side's temporary bonfire.

– Fixed an issue where the character did not receive the corresponding negative effects while underwater.

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect display of the Settlement spokesman's name after losing control over a trade route.

– Fixed an issue where, when minimizing all windows and then opening any other application, the game window would also automatically expand.

– Fixed an issue where, when clicking on the icon of a running game on the taskbar, the game in windowed (full-screen) mode did not minimize.

– Fixed many issues related to character animations.

– Fixed many places in various locations and dungeons where the player could get an unreasonable advantage.

– Fixed numerous visual errors in locations.

– Fixed localization of some items, effect descriptions and dialogues.

– Fixed various typos in the text.