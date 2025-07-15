 Skip to content
Major 15 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

July Update Continues: New Palette Items, More Achievements & Ongoing Sale!

We’re keeping the summer fun going with more fresh content:

New Palette Items
Add some personality to your ride with four brand-new items: Cow, Dog, Cowhead, and Doghead.

8 New Steam Achievements
Take on new challenges and unlock 8 additional achievements to test your skills.

Summer Sale Extended
The summer sale is still on! Grab the game at a discount until July 17.

More exciting updates are on the way—stay tuned!

