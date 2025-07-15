 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19225844 Edited 15 July 2025 – 06:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
I have fixed the issues with collisions, overflowing text and that god-awful bug where using items from the regular menu (outside of battle) causes the game to crash. My most sincere apologies about these issues (especially item one).

There are many other changes here, but you still don't get past Act 1. I made this update because I hadn't made one in months while working on it. I will try to work on Act 2 now. I hope that I did everything right here.

