16 July 2025 Build 19225823 Edited 16 July 2025 – 04:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Beta Branch

Beta Branch
If you encounter an increase in issues, we kindly ask you to stop using the Beta version and contact us via X (formerly Twitter), Discord, or other channels.

Added

Changed

  • Improved foot placement by rotating the ankle virtual tracker when feet buried correction is enabled (only when ankle motion detection is disabled and foot sensors are not in use)

  • Minor UI layout adjustments

Deprecated

Removed

Fixed

  • Improved internal processing of audio playback

  • Improved internal processing of preview widget

  • Fixed an issue where elbows appeared bent in preview widget

  • Fixed an issue where pressing the ruler icon in “Height and Sitting Height” incorrectly updated the “Height” value

Security

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 3060771
