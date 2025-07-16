This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added

Changed

Improved foot placement by rotating the ankle virtual tracker when feet buried correction is enabled (only when ankle motion detection is disabled and foot sensors are not in use)

Minor UI layout adjustments

Deprecated

Removed

Fixed

Improved internal processing of audio playback

Improved internal processing of preview widget

Fixed an issue where elbows appeared bent in preview widget

Fixed an issue where pressing the ruler icon in “Height and Sitting Height” incorrectly updated the “Height” value

Security