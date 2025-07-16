Beta Branch
If you encounter an increase in issues, we kindly ask you to stop using the Beta version and contact us via X (formerly Twitter), Discord, or other channels.
Added
Changed
Improved foot placement by rotating the ankle virtual tracker when feet buried correction is enabled (only when ankle motion detection is disabled and foot sensors are not in use)
Minor UI layout adjustments
Deprecated
Removed
Fixed
Improved internal processing of audio playback
Improved internal processing of preview widget
Fixed an issue where elbows appeared bent in preview widget
Fixed an issue where pressing the ruler icon in “Height and Sitting Height” incorrectly updated the “Height” value
Security
Changed depots in beta branch