15 July 2025 Build 19225683 Edited 15 July 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
- 'Mug of Everlasting Bock' Artifact will now trigger on fatal blow instead of a health threshold
- Fixed an issue where Consumable Potions could disappear when dragging them onto the disassemble button
- Fixed an issue with Consumable Potions when fiddling around with the inventory during the confirmation info
- Fixed an issue where 'Nightfall' Ultimate would not display its damage statistic correctly
- Fixed an issue when trying to display the Troll Ultimate details
- Fixed an issue where the 'Execute' Ultimate description was missing

