- 'Mug of Everlasting Bock' Artifact will now trigger on fatal blow instead of a health threshold

- Fixed an issue where Consumable Potions could disappear when dragging them onto the disassemble button

- Fixed an issue with Consumable Potions when fiddling around with the inventory during the confirmation info

- Fixed an issue where 'Nightfall' Ultimate would not display its damage statistic correctly

- Fixed an issue when trying to display the Troll Ultimate details

- Fixed an issue where the 'Execute' Ultimate description was missing