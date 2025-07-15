Blender Foundation and the online developer community proudly present Blender 4.5 LTS!

Featuring artwork from DOGWALK, the videogame by Blender Studio. Read the announcement.

What’s New

Blender 4.5 LTS builds on the previous release’s focus on stability, with nearly 500 bugs fixed, while introducing key features that make it ideal for long productions, thanks to two years of support (until 2027!).

Major improvements include full support for Vulkan, faster startup and EEVEE shader compilation, a more flexible compositor (now with a new Grease Pencil pass!), enhancements to the animation timeline, support for importing multiple formats in Geometry Nodes, UV visibility in all modes, a faster Video Sequencer with HDR support, and so, so much more.

Watch the video summary on Blender’s YouTube channel.

Explore the release notes for an in-depth look at what’s new!



This work is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of the Blender community, and the support of the over 7500 individuals and 38 organizations contributing to the Blender Development Fund.

Happy Blending!

The Blender Team

July 15th, 2025







