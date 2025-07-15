Changelog:
Added secret golden chocolate bars hidden across the city! Can you find them all?
🏆 New Steam achievement: "Think Outside the Box(es)" – awarded for collecting all prize chocolates.
📦 Some chocolates require creative use of boxes to reach – think vertically!
Game now remembers collected chocolates across saves – no farming allowed.
Minor bug fixes and polish.
Patch 0.55 – Sweet Secrets & Hidden Surprises
