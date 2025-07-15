 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19225611 Edited 15 July 2025 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog:

Added secret golden chocolate bars hidden across the city! Can you find them all?

🏆 New Steam achievement: "Think Outside the Box(es)" – awarded for collecting all prize chocolates.

📦 Some chocolates require creative use of boxes to reach – think vertically!

Game now remembers collected chocolates across saves – no farming allowed.

Minor bug fixes and polish.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3823181
  • Loading history…
