Update for July 15 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
IT'S HERE! Long-awaited fixes to the Twitch integration - bye bye bot, hello chatting as the streamer! Note that this may require you to log out and back in to this site, and grab a fresh stream key. Also coming soon - more new story characters and the much-requested soundtrack! Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update