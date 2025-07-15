 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19225608
IT'S HERE! Long-awaited fixes to the Twitch integration - bye bye bot, hello chatting as the streamer! Note that this may require you to log out and back in to this site, and grab a fresh stream key. Also coming soon - more new story characters and the much-requested soundtrack! Stay tuned!

