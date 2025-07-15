Guide, let's go!



Off we go again—on a business trip to someone else's game, joining your daily adventures!

The Bugtopia + Island Robot Farm bundle is now available!



There’s even a little Easter egg linking the two games—come find the hidden gift we tucked away!

Guide: Looks like I’ve got a new home again!

Island Robot Farm is a casual idle farming simulation game. Robots can automatically plant crops, produce agricultural products, raise animals, and construct various buildings to freely develop this vast island.

Bundle Page: