Guide, let's go!
Off we go again—on a business trip to someone else's game, joining your daily adventures!
The Bugtopia + Island Robot Farm bundle is now available!
There’s even a little Easter egg linking the two games—come find the hidden gift we tucked away!
Guide: Looks like I’ve got a new home again!
Island Robot Farm is a casual idle farming simulation game. Robots can automatically plant crops, produce agricultural products, raise animals, and construct various buildings to freely develop this vast island.
Bundle Page:
Changed files in this update