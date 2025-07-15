 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19225589 Edited 15 July 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Guide, let's go!


Off we go again—on a business trip to someone else's game, joining your daily adventures!

The Bugtopia + Island Robot Farm bundle is now available!


There’s even a little Easter egg linking the two games—come find the hidden gift we tucked away!

Guide: Looks like I’ve got a new home again!

Island Robot Farm is a casual idle farming simulation game. Robots can automatically plant crops, produce agricultural products, raise animals, and construct various buildings to freely develop this vast island.

Bundle Page:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/56273/Bugtopia__Island_Robot_Farm/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2988301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link