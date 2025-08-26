It’s a long-awaited day at Dino HQ, Commuters.



We’re so excited to finally bring you our Creative Mode, inspired by the one you know and love from Mini Metro. Palette-swap your buildings, rotate those pesky driveways, delete buildings, place them wherever your heart desires, and utilise almost unlimited upgrades in a game mode that offers you an all-new way to explore every map you’ve unlocked!



You’ve asked for this one a lot, and we’ve needed to do some tinkering behind the scenes, but it’s finally ready for your magic touch. We can’t wait to see what you build, be it your own hometown, the precise and symmetrical city of your dreams, or a horrifying mess.

Thank you so much for sticking with us for almost six years of Mini Motorways. Disasterpeace has also stuck around, joining us again for this update with an all-new procedurally generated soundscape unique to maps played in Creative Mode.

Creative Mode gives you the ability to:

Place and edit destinations! Rotate, flip, delete, or adjust colours to your liking.

Place and edit houses! Change colours or delete houses as you see fit.

Explore Creative Mode across ALL 23 maps and experience Mini Motorways like never before.

Creative Mode will be available on every map you have unlocked so far.

This update also features various improvements and bug fixes, including updated audio in our new Cinematic Mode.

We really do want to see your masterpieces, so upload your screenshots to the community hub or tag us on your social platform of choice to share your charming or cursed creations!