15 July 2025 Build 19225507
Update notes via Steam Community

Expect the next week of updates to be more focused on polishing existing features and getting the game to a stable build so we can continue to add more features.

Features

  • War Crimes Part 2
    One of the major complaints from new players is that it feels unfair that they are being jailed by another player and barred from playing. In a lot of cases, this is for 'no reason'. This is part of a series of updates aimed to rework the whole Military Police gameplay loop.

    Police can now arrest ninja of any village as long as they have committed war crimes and are fainted.

    • Aggressor in Combat Encounter is now a factor in War Crimes

    • War Crime stat is now visible in player right-click menu

    • Added Jutsu Target Setting for Jutsu to only be usable on fainted players

    • Added Jutsu Target Setting for Jutsu to only be usable on War Criminals

    • Aggressor Status lasts 1 hour

    • Aggressor Status is never given to someone defending their own village

  • Added Timing Minigame for Resource Gathering
    This is a new Mini-game that will be used in the near future.

Changes

  • Improvements to Character Creation UI Styling
    This was one of the earliest UI we did with the new UI system and so it was lacking a lot of the polish from the newer UI pieces. But it's important we go back and improve it for consistency.

  • (Developers) Added Item Task Objectives to Item References

  • Added more error logging for when game crashes

  • Refined the Chat Moderation system
    It should be more consistent and a little more lenient now, it takes more context when moderating.

  • Jump Rebalancing
    Jump Cooldown decreased but Jump Stamina Cost increased by about 60%. Stamina begins regeneration 1 second after jumping instead of instantly.

  • Refactored Event/Tournament code to not rely on /commands

  • Event & Tournament Names can have spaces now

  • Mounts now consume stamina when jumping

  • Flying Mount speeds have been nerfed

  • A small amount of larva now spawn on Gates maps

  • Disabled Guard Duty and Survey Chat Bubbles

  • Added Guard Duty mission for Takumi Village

  • Takumi Village Entrance is now a safe zone

Bug Fixes

  • (Hopefully) Fixed Friends list sometimes being empty

  • Fixed "npc" being censored

  • Fixed NPC Body Flicker Technique and some others ignoring range

  • Fixed Cash Shop "% More Value" Text being broken

  • Fixed a mailbox error where the mailbox could cause the game to hang

  • Fixed Clan Selection Bug

  • Fixed Localization Error Log Spam

  • Fixed a bug where Chromium window could stop working after logging out

  • Fixed disconnecting leaving players on main menu with no login button

  • Fixed Eye Color preview on character creation having the wrong colored Irises

  • Fixed fading in animation causing issues with Intro video

  • (Hopefully) Fixed a bug where maps could unload and cause everyone to go into a dark void

  • Properly ensure SteamManager shutsdown when game exists

  • (Hopefully) Fixed issues where Jutsu could get stuck casting and you have to press Escape

  • Fixed a client error to do with NPC Shadows

  • (GMs) Fixed Team 1 Wins button making Team 2 win

