War Crimes Part 2

One of the major complaints from new players is that it feels unfair that they are being jailed by another player and barred from playing. In a lot of cases, this is for 'no reason'. This is part of a series of updates aimed to rework the whole Military Police gameplay loop.



Police can now arrest ninja of any village as long as they have committed war crimes and are fainted.



Aggressor in Combat Encounter is now a factor in War Crimes

War Crime stat is now visible in player right-click menu

Added Jutsu Target Setting for Jutsu to only be usable on fainted players

Added Jutsu Target Setting for Jutsu to only be usable on War Criminals

Aggressor Status lasts 1 hour

Aggressor Status is never given to someone defending their own village