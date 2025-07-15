Expect the next week of updates to be more focused on polishing existing features and getting the game to a stable build so we can continue to add more features.
Features
War Crimes Part 2
One of the major complaints from new players is that it feels unfair that they are being jailed by another player and barred from playing. In a lot of cases, this is for 'no reason'. This is part of a series of updates aimed to rework the whole Military Police gameplay loop.
Police can now arrest ninja of any village as long as they have committed war crimes and are fainted.
Aggressor in Combat Encounter is now a factor in War Crimes
War Crime stat is now visible in player right-click menu
Added Jutsu Target Setting for Jutsu to only be usable on fainted players
Added Jutsu Target Setting for Jutsu to only be usable on War Criminals
Aggressor Status lasts 1 hour
Aggressor Status is never given to someone defending their own village
Added Timing Minigame for Resource Gathering
This is a new Mini-game that will be used in the near future.
Changes
Improvements to Character Creation UI Styling
This was one of the earliest UI we did with the new UI system and so it was lacking a lot of the polish from the newer UI pieces. But it's important we go back and improve it for consistency.
(Developers) Added Item Task Objectives to Item References
Added more error logging for when game crashes
Refined the Chat Moderation system
It should be more consistent and a little more lenient now, it takes more context when moderating.
Jump Rebalancing
Jump Cooldown decreased but Jump Stamina Cost increased by about 60%. Stamina begins regeneration 1 second after jumping instead of instantly.
Refactored Event/Tournament code to not rely on /commands
Event & Tournament Names can have spaces now
Mounts now consume stamina when jumping
Flying Mount speeds have been nerfed
A small amount of larva now spawn on Gates maps
Disabled Guard Duty and Survey Chat Bubbles
Added Guard Duty mission for Takumi Village
Takumi Village Entrance is now a safe zone
Bug Fixes
(Hopefully) Fixed Friends list sometimes being empty
Fixed "npc" being censored
Fixed NPC Body Flicker Technique and some others ignoring range
Fixed Cash Shop "% More Value" Text being broken
Fixed a mailbox error where the mailbox could cause the game to hang
Fixed Clan Selection Bug
Fixed Localization Error Log Spam
Fixed a bug where Chromium window could stop working after logging out
Fixed disconnecting leaving players on main menu with no login button
Fixed Eye Color preview on character creation having the wrong colored Irises
Fixed fading in animation causing issues with Intro video
(Hopefully) Fixed a bug where maps could unload and cause everyone to go into a dark void
Properly ensure SteamManager shutsdown when game exists
(Hopefully) Fixed issues where Jutsu could get stuck casting and you have to press Escape
Fixed a client error to do with NPC Shadows
(GMs) Fixed Team 1 Wins button making Team 2 win
