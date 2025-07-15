The game already has melee weapons (sword) and ranged weapons (spear), but it was missing a mid-range weapon. So I added: the chain-axe.

This is a large mid-range weapon that deals damage both on the initial attack and during its return spin. It usually hits twice, making it perfect for attacking ceiling spiders in caves.

Why did I make a chain-axe instead of something simpler like a boomerang? Mainly because I really love the early frame-by-frame animation style of the Fire Emblem series. Every attack felt so impactful, and I thought the chain-lance and chain-axe looked incredibly cool. I wanted to recreate that feeling in this game. Hope you all like it!

Additionally, I really want the game to have meaningful late-game content, so players can enjoy it for a long time. I'm planning to add a difficulty system and a card system. The approach will be similar to Back 4 Blood:

Earn gold during the early/mid-game to buy cards.

Build specialized decks for the late game.

Every weapon and item can enable unique, extreme playstyles.

Players can bring cards into each run, and weapons/items of varying rarities will also drop randomly.

It's a mix of fixed progression and randomness.

Enemies will scale and become stronger on higher difficulties, but you'll earn more gold too.

On another note... game sales have been really poor. So far, it's only made about $200 USD. After subtracting the $100 store fee, it hasn't even covered the electricity bill. If one day you stop seeing updates... I might have starved. I'm not hoping to get rich—just to survive. If anyone's interested, you could try buying it. If you don't like it, just refund it. If you already bought it and enjoy it, please help spread the word! Thank you so much!

(bow emoticon: ＿|￣|○)