 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19225448 Edited 15 July 2025 – 08:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game already has melee weapons (sword) and ranged weapons (spear), but it was missing a mid-range weapon. So I added: the chain-axe.

This is a large mid-range weapon that deals damage both on the initial attack and during its return spin. It usually hits twice, making it perfect for attacking ceiling spiders in caves.

Why did I make a chain-axe instead of something simpler like a boomerang? Mainly because I really love the early frame-by-frame animation style of the Fire Emblem series. Every attack felt so impactful, and I thought the chain-lance and chain-axe looked incredibly cool. I wanted to recreate that feeling in this game. Hope you all like it!

Additionally, I really want the game to have meaningful late-game content, so players can enjoy it for a long time. I'm planning to add a difficulty system and a card system. The approach will be similar to Back 4 Blood:

  • Earn gold during the early/mid-game to buy cards.

  • Build specialized decks for the late game.

  • Every weapon and item can enable unique, extreme playstyles.

  • Players can bring cards into each run, and weapons/items of varying rarities will also drop randomly.

  • It's a mix of fixed progression and randomness.

  • Enemies will scale and become stronger on higher difficulties, but you'll earn more gold too.

On another note... game sales have been really poor. So far, it's only made about $200 USD. After subtracting the $100 store fee, it hasn't even covered the electricity bill. If one day you stop seeing updates... I might have starved. I'm not hoping to get rich—just to survive. If anyone's interested, you could try buying it. If you don't like it, just refund it. If you already bought it and enjoy it, please help spread the word! Thank you so much!
(bow emoticon: ＿|￣|○)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3319151
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3319152
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3319153
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3319154
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link