 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19225435 Edited 15 July 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed final boss final phase object's vertical position.

  • Changed final boss final phase object's color for better contrast visibility.

  • Improved end game results images.

  • Armored Centipede in Lost Town sprite changed to make it clearer that its sides cannot be damaged.

  • Removed touch damage from Hidden Valley's stuck boulder.

  • Fixed Bullet Slower power being despawned too soon when scrolled off screen.

  • Expanded Spider Igloo's candle hitbox to match sprite.

  • Removed 0 damage indicator on Great Tree Root's spider, as it created confusion that it could be killed.

  • Fixed Sewer background scrolling even when the player is dead.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2831901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link