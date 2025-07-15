Fixed final boss final phase object's vertical position.

Changed final boss final phase object's color for better contrast visibility.

Improved end game results images.

Armored Centipede in Lost Town sprite changed to make it clearer that its sides cannot be damaged.

Removed touch damage from Hidden Valley's stuck boulder.

Fixed Bullet Slower power being despawned too soon when scrolled off screen.

Expanded Spider Igloo's candle hitbox to match sprite.

Removed 0 damage indicator on Great Tree Root's spider, as it created confusion that it could be killed.