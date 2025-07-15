- Player characters now get moved away from objects like walls and trees if they are too close

- Fixed flight path

- Disc distances are now more accurate (displayed distance is if the disc were thrown flat with no wind so players will still need to use their skills to account for those things!)

- Fixed some UI element anchoring

- Fixed disc trail and made it more subtle

- Misc adjustments to disc golf island (removed trees that were in boulders, etc)