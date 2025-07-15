- Fix crash when accessing height cache data
- Fix for tree models appearing hovering over the ground (thanks american_f35)
- Add wood resources to start for scenario 3 now that roads cost wood
- Demo version of the game that disables sandbox mode, only released on itch.io for now
- Added a proper icon for the .exe
- Added complete arabic translation file (thanks lub2)
