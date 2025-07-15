 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19225083 Edited 15 July 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix crash when accessing height cache data
  • Fix for tree models appearing hovering over the ground (thanks american_f35)
  • Add wood resources to start for scenario 3 now that roads cost wood
  • Demo version of the game that disables sandbox mode, only released on itch.io for now
  • Added a proper icon for the .exe
  • Added complete arabic translation file (thanks lub2)

