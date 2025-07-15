When I first released this game, I set the launcher's certificate to be 10 years, not understanding how quickly ten years goes by ;)
Since the cert was due to expire in a month I did a quick set of updates. For the windows version, I updated the launcher with the AESU from Kobolds which supports automatically renewing certs. I don't have that feature ported to mac/linux yet, so I instead just added a fully copy of the game that you can play without the launcher (for every platform).
Unfortunately, it looks like ancient Unity builds don't support modern certs so the in-game blueprint download is probably broken for now.
(Some) certificates updated
Update notes via Steam Community
