When I first released this game, I set the launcher's certificate to be 10 years, not understanding how quickly ten years goes by ;)



Since the cert was due to expire in a month I did a quick set of updates. For the windows version, I updated the launcher with the AESU from Kobolds which supports automatically renewing certs. I don't have that feature ported to mac/linux yet, so I instead just added a fully copy of the game that you can play without the launcher (for every platform).



Unfortunately, it looks like ancient Unity builds don't support modern certs so the in-game blueprint download is probably broken for now.