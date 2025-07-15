 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19224890
🔵 New Achievements

  • EASY OFF – Make 3 enemies fall off the map in a single Easy Mission.

  • ALL OFF – Make every enemy fall off the map in a single Mission.

Improvements

  • New weapon is now yellow-highlighted on the Mission Start screen.

  • Steam Hub link added to Mission End screen (starting from Mission 10).

  • Removed on-screen message when weapon multiplier changes.

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed: Portal message disappeared too quickly when running past it.

  • Fixed: Rifle ammo was too high after weapon switching.

  • Fixed: Extra ammo and health dropped even when all enemies were already eliminated.

Changed files in this update

