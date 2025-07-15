🔵 New Achievements
EASY OFF – Make 3 enemies fall off the map in a single Easy Mission.
ALL OFF – Make every enemy fall off the map in a single Mission.
✨ Improvements
New weapon is now yellow-highlighted on the Mission Start screen.
Steam Hub link added to Mission End screen (starting from Mission 10).
Removed on-screen message when weapon multiplier changes.
🐞 Fixes
Fixed: Portal message disappeared too quickly when running past it.
Fixed: Rifle ammo was too high after weapon switching.
Fixed: Extra ammo and health dropped even when all enemies were already eliminated.
Changed files in this update