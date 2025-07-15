After a bit of a delay, the Q2 update is finally here! Some big ticket features have been added as well as a host of various other fixes and optimizations. There may be a few things that have slipped through the cracks due to the extent of the changes so be sure to keep your previous saves to fall back on if there are fairly serious issues popping up.

New Features

Injury System

A few injuries can now appear during the course of the game. A new tutorial task has been added to help explain the mechanics of the new system.

Generally for bleeding-based injuries you'll need to stop the bleeding with a bandage-type item, clean and sanitize the wound to fully treat the injury. Leaving injuries dirty risks infection and fever. Other injuries like fractures require splints to regain some use of the affected area.

Advanced Building System

Multi-story building is finally here! The next tier of building uses lumber sawed from tall trees to use as posts and beams. To ensure things stay level, you need to place down foundation pieces called Sole Plates to define where the posts and walls will go. These foundation require the terrain to be level before they can be fully built.

The system works mostly like before, but the roof and floor pieces are drawn from one beam to another rather than snapping to empty triangular or square areas.

Weather and Seasons

And lastly, seasons have arrive in the world of The Last Plague. New season progression and starting season options have been added for new games. New clothing items have also been added to help with the cold.

Given that days last around 2.4 real hours (1.6 with sleep), a faster season progression (2x speed, ~182 days/year) option was added so that Winter could actually be encountered and that it wouldn't last an overly long time. Otherwise each year takes 365 in-game days which would take around 650 real-world hours! Please let me know if these options make sense and if any others would be nice to have.

Other Additions/Changes

Added max framerate setting in graphics options. Only one of vsync and max framerate can be enabled at the same time

Allowed gamepad to quick move when dragging an item in the inventory

Allowed gamepad to quickly drop an item in a hovered-over slot

Added a "transfer all" context menu action to transfer all items of the same type to another inventory

Added non-Apple keyboard support on Mac

Added ability to add custom languages to the game's internal localization file (with ability to select in gameplay settings) rather than requiring English to be overriden

Added more warnings in places when dragging items like bowls that would lose liquid when placed

Added Liam Suter to programming credits. Thanks for the help this Summer!

Fixes

Fixed rare case of co-op joining players failing to join because of a world generation edge case that breaks during the join game process

Fixed cases of wheelbarrow getting stuck in the ground

Fixed character customization popup showing for co-op joining players every time they join rather than just the first time

Fixed ranged attack toggle when pressing key in the UI

Fixed task skip button not appearing for mouse and keyboard gameplay

As always, please let me know any issues you see and any feedback you have with the new systems in the game. I'm really excited to keep building out the game and get all these cool features out, so thanks for all the support so far since Early Access release! I hope you enjoy!