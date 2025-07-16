 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19224765
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Actually updated the game to 0.9.5 on Steam. Forgot to confirm through the mobile app. Oops teehee etc.

  • It's real

