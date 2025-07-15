I found a bug with the AI and fixed it. AI should not collapse nearly as often.
Changelog:
AI will actually value stability correctly
AI will transfer territories they occupy to war allies if they don't want them
Fixed Entertainment Zone Icon
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
I found a bug with the AI and fixed it. AI should not collapse nearly as often.
Changelog:
AI will actually value stability correctly
AI will transfer territories they occupy to war allies if they don't want them
Fixed Entertainment Zone Icon
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update