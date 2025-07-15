 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19224705 Edited 15 July 2025 – 03:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I found a bug with the AI and fixed it. AI should not collapse nearly as often.

Changelog:

  • AI will actually value stability correctly

  • AI will transfer territories they occupy to war allies if they don't want them

  • Fixed Entertainment Zone Icon

