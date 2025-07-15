Hello, this is the Vindictus team.
Below are the list of changes available after the version update on July 15th, 2025.
Table of Contents
1. Character Utility Improvements
Vella - Common
Vella - Twin Swords
Vella - Twin Chainblades
Evie - Battle Scythe
2. Items
3. New Currency: Airgead
4. Misc.
1. Character Utility Improvements
\[Vella]
1) Common
Improved the appearance of the character's face.
You can read more about these improvements in our previous notice \[Here]
Developer's Notes
We've been listening closely to all the valuable feedback you've shared regarding Vella's face model renewal.
Vindictus operates on a single global build, meaning core assets like character models are the same for all regions.
We completely understand that the new look may not be to everyone's preference.
As always, we sincerely thank you for your incredible passion and support for Vindictus.
2) Twin Swords
Changed Cross Stance to grant an additional 50 SP if you hit an enemy with a Pure Cross Cut within 40 frames of using it.
Made a fix so that attacks that did not activate Cross Cut prior to this change are able to be blocked while in Cross Stance.
Adjusted the Blade Heart status effect by one stage.
Changed the existing stage 3 effect, "Recover 2 STA on hit, gain 14 ATT SPD", to a base stage effect.
The icon for the Blade Heart status effect will be changed to the old stage 2 icon.
Changed the Blade Heart status effect by removing its duration, allowing it to last for an unlimited amount of time.
However, the status effect will still disappear if you are hit while under its effect.
Changed Active: Wind Rider to no longer consume Blade Heart when used.
Changed Active: Wind Rider to restore 250 SP when used while under the Blade Heart status effect.
The Blade Heart status effect has been consolidated into a single stage, changing the way SP is recovered as opposed to being based on the stage of the Blade Heart status effect.
Changed the cooldown time of Active: Wind Rider from 5 seconds to 15 seconds.
Changed the SP consumption of Active: Sword's Will from 500 to 250.
Adjusted the Blade Heart status effect gained from using Active: Sword's Will to 'Recover 3 STA on hit, gain 15 ATT SPD.' (Previous Effect: 'Recover 2 STA on hit, gain 14 ATT SPD')
The icon for the Blade Heart status effect gained from using Active: Sword's Will will display as the old stage 3 icon.
Added a Super Armor effect to the Gust Sting skill animation.
Changed the STA consumption of Slipaway and Backlash from 20 to 10.
Changed Cross Cut to be usable on attacks that previously did not activate Cross Cut.
The attack above will always activate as Pure Cross Cut.
Adjusted the skill damage increase for Blade Heart to the following:
Rank
Previous
Updated
E
10%
25%
D
12%
26%
C
14%
28%
B
16%
30%
A
18%
32%
9
20%
34%
8
22%
36%
7
24%
38%
6
25%
40%
Changed Active: Typhoon Slash to be able to receive the Blade Heart status effect.
Increased the damage of Active: Gale Cutter by 20%.
Increased the damage of Cross Cut and Pure Cross Cut by 10%.
Increased the damage of Double Cross and Pure Double Cross by 15%.
Increased the damage of Active: Typhoon Slash by 15%.
Changed Active: Typhoon Slash so that it cannot be chained after using Double Cross.
The skill description for Active: Typhoon Slash has been adjusted to match the changes listed above.
Removed the following text from the skill description for Double Cross.
You can ONLY use this skill after dealing damage with Cross Cut.
Developer's Notes
We gave the option to use Active: Typhoon Slash after Double Cross to quickly break the combo if the situation warranted it, but it felt disjointed and inefficient for the feel of the overall combo, so we have removed the chaining.
Changed Active: Typhoon Slash so that it can be chained after using Active: Gale Cutter or Double Cross.
Adjusted any chained Active: Typhoon Slash to have an evasive frame.
Changed Gust Sting so that it cannot be chained after using Double Cross.
Changed the shortcut keys for Backlash and Slipaway as follows.
Before - Dodge \[Space] after Cross Stance or Storm Step
After - Kick \[R] after Cross Stance or Storm Step
Changed skill descriptions to match the changes to Vella - Twin Swords.
Preview videos for the changed skills will be fixed at a later date.
3) Twin Chainblades
Changed Active: Red Blizzard to no longer consume SP.
Changed so that using Active: Red Blizzard reduces the cooldown of Active: Frostbite by 20 seconds.
Changed the cooldown time of Active: Red Blizzard from 10 seconds to 20 seconds.
Changed Active: Red Blizzard to grant the new status effect, Bloodstain, when used.
While affected by Bloodstain, using Active: Frostbite will restore 500 SP, then remove the status effect.
Changed the SP consumption of Active: Frostbite from 500 to 100.
Increased the horizontal width of Active: Glacial Strike's attack range by 1.3 times.
Added evasive frames to the second and third attacks of Active: Blade Dance.
Changed the STA consumption of Glint Rank A from 11 to 10.
Changed skill descriptions to match the changes to Vella - Twin Chainblades.
\[Evie]
1) Battle Scythe
Changed Blade Shift and Demon Splitter so that they create a Spirit Bind when used.
Added evasive frames to Horrific Scream, Soul Skewer, and Dimensional Loom.
If at Rank 9 or above, the additional attacks used via smash do not gain evasive frames.
Changed Blink so that drains are still possible when it is used after Soul Skewer and Dimensional Loom's additional attacks.
Added an evasive frame to the drain animation.
Changed Active: Void Star so that when used, it reduces the cooldown time of Active: Arcane Gate by 10 seconds.
Changed Active: Void Star, so that after use, Blink can be chained after 55 frames, instead of 83.
Changed the SP consumption of Active: Void Star from 250 to 125.
Changed the SP consumption of Active: Insane Reaper from 500 to 300.
Fixed an issue where being hit by an enemy while using Active: Arcane Gate would intermittently cancel the skill.
Changed Blade Shift so that Smash attacks can be chained after 32 frames instead of 40.
Changed Blade Shift so that Normal Attacks can be chained after 30 frames instead of 40.
Adjusted the stamina recovery per second for Active: Insane Reaper to the following:
Rank
Previous
Updated
9
10
11
8
10
12
7
10
14
6
10
15
Changed skill descriptions to match the changes to Evie - Battle Scythe.
Preview videos for the changed skills will be fixed at a later date.
2. Items
It is now possible to receive battle completion gold rewards when using Resenlian's Battle Completion Scroll.
When using the Battle Completion Scroll, you can view the estimated gold reward in the pop-up UI.
As before, you can choose whether to apply a Core Boost, and your gold rewards will be adjusted accordingly.
Gold rewards are adjusted based on whether the secondary mission from the previous battle was met.
3. New Currency: Airgead
With the July 15th update, the secondary currency: Airgead, will be available in the North American and European servers.
Airgead can be used to purchase in-game gold through the Gold Trading Post, or to purchase cash items in the Supply Depot and Avatar Shop.
You can hold up to 2.1 billion Airgead at once.
Airgead must be moved from the NX Storage Chest to the Storage Chest after purchasing to be used for recharging.
Find more details on how to obtain and use Airgead in our previous notice \[Here]
4. Misc.
Fixed an issue where the Special Precious Maiden Set had empty space between the top and bottom parts when worn together.
Fixed an issue where the leg graphics were unnaturally exposed for some characters when wearing the Special All Curves+/All Curves/Regular Precious Maiden Set.
Fixed an issue where the abdomen area's graphics broke when wearing the Special All Curves+/All Curves/Regular Oriental Pearl Set.
Changed files in this update