Developer's Notes We've been listening closely to all the valuable feedback you've shared regarding Vella's face model renewal. Vindictus operates on a single global build, meaning core assets like character models are the same for all regions.

This makes it difficult for us to adjust the NA/EU/ update schedule for contents that has already been applied elsewhere, and we sincerely ask for your understanding. We completely understand that the new look may not be to everyone's preference.

With that in mind, we've prepared a small gift to show our appreciation: We will be giving a 'Premium Appearance Alteration Coupon' to everyone who logs in, and we hope it helps you customize Vella's new appearance to better match your own personal style. As always, we sincerely thank you for your incredible passion and support for Vindictus.