15 July 2025 Build 19224446 Edited 15 July 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed bug causing items to disappear when falling through the world
  • Fixed bug causing anvil to break unused ingots when too close
  • Fixed bug causing components to break when multiple are placed on crafting table at once
  • Updated UI
  • Updated AI

