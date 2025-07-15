- Fixed bug causing items to disappear when falling through the world
- Fixed bug causing anvil to break unused ingots when too close
- Fixed bug causing components to break when multiple are placed on crafting table at once
- Updated UI
- Updated AI
Feedback Update 2
