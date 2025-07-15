 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19224423
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

‌‌‌Customizable Difficulty

Current 5 Parameters:

  1. Food Spoilage Rate

  2. Other Tribes' Max Health

  3. Invading Enemy Count Modifier

  4. Other Tribes' Expansion Frequency

  5. Enemy Attack Power Modifier

Localization

  • DE/RU/ES/PT: Shorten "Labor Assignment" text.

    Text overlap improved, but text too small in Detailed Menu, further optimization needed.

Gameplay Optimization

  • Slave emigration enabled

  • Increase Immigration Population Influence Score

  • Time Display:

    • Shows clock after building Sundial

    • Shows "No Sundial" otherwise

  • Granary now supports Milk Vat storage

  • Eating Default: Prioritize Mix

  • Manumitted Slaves auto-assign to labor

  • Slaughter Icons fade at max zoom-out

  • Diplomacy UI: improve population submenu

Bug Fixes

  • New Game Bug: High-health unit spawns with missing health segment

  • Leadership Conflict: followers becoming leaders reset work assignments

  • Tech Tree: "Cheese Technology" renamed to Milk Vat Technology

  • Visual Bug: Leader selection highlight persists

  • Ani-pal AI: not returning to Animal Pen → breeding failure

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows Depot 1876881
