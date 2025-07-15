Customizable Difficulty
Current 5 Parameters:
Food Spoilage Rate
Other Tribes' Max Health
Invading Enemy Count Modifier
Other Tribes' Expansion Frequency
Enemy Attack Power Modifier
Localization
DE/RU/ES/PT: Shorten "Labor Assignment" text.
Text overlap improved, but text too small in Detailed Menu, further optimization needed.
Gameplay Optimization
Slave emigration enabled
Increase Immigration Population Influence Score
Time Display:
Shows clock after building Sundial
Shows "No Sundial" otherwise
Granary now supports Milk Vat storage
Eating Default: Prioritize Mix
Manumitted Slaves auto-assign to labor
Slaughter Icons fade at max zoom-out
Diplomacy UI: improve population submenu
Bug Fixes
New Game Bug: High-health unit spawns with missing health segment
Leadership Conflict: followers becoming leaders reset work assignments
Tech Tree: "Cheese Technology" renamed to Milk Vat Technology
Visual Bug: Leader selection highlight persists
Ani-pal AI: not returning to Animal Pen → breeding failure
Changed depots in beta branch