Since the launch of Once Human: RaidZone, we have been closely monitoring the PvP combat and balance in this mode.

Following a period of observation and analysis, we plan to address several game balance issues. In this post, we will share our preliminary plans so you can provide feedback.

Territory Optimizations

Attacking and defending territories is a core gameplay element in Once Human: RaidZone. Currently, some construction features may provide unfair intel advantages, affecting the mode's fairness. Hence, we plan to disable or limit certain features, such as using flight mode in Construction mode, in RaidZone only.

We want to ensure that all players, whether attacking or defending, can compete on an equal footing, where victory is decided by skill, effort, and strategy rather than exploiting shortcuts.

Manibus Summon Adjustments

The Manibus summon mechanic is a key feature designed to increase excitement and add variation to Once Human: RaidZone. However, its current implementation does not fully align with our aims.

Notably, its excessive damage and server impact have disrupted Once Human: RaidZone's intended pace.

To make this mechanic more manageable, we're planning adjustments to the following key areas:

1) Increase the tech requirements and resource costs of crafting Evolution Control Units and Manibus's Beacons.

2) Reduce the range of Manibus strikes and limit the damage they deal to structures, making them less destructive than before.

3) Remove the post-strike area effects that continuously drain Sanity and spawn additional Realm Fragments.

4) Reduce the impact of Manibus strikes on the server's realm destruction progress.

In the future, we will implement more comprehensive adjustments to the Manibus summon mechanic. We aim to refine it into a core aspect of the attackers vs. defenders gameplay. Stay tuned!

Friendly Fire

Currently in Once Human: RaidZone, having a simple numerical superiority has a disproportionate impact on team battle outcomes, significantly affecting game balance.

To place more emphasis on team coordination and strategy, we will introduce a friendly fire mechanic. This means weapons, Deviation skills, and other attacks will damage allied units and structures.

We will continue to monitor this feature and gather player feedback to decide if further adjustments are necessary.

Weapon Accessories Changed to Items

Currently in Once Human: RaidZone, players who wish to strengthen their weapons must spend large amounts of time and resources to unlock accessories via the Memetics system. This approach has clear limitations, not only putting pressure on the player but also restricting their strategic options.

To deliver a richer and freer gameplay experience, we will convert weapon accessories into item form. The actual changes are as follows.

We will change weapon accessories into individual equipment items.

1) Each accessory can only be equipped to one weapon.

2) Equipped accessories can be unequipped and returned to the Tool Backpack.

3) Accessories can be obtained through crafting, exploration, PvP loot, and other methods.

4) Equipped accessories stay on their weapons. Weapons that are transferred through Gear Crates or dropped will retain their equipped accessories.

These changes will diversify players' strategic options in the game. You no longer need to unlock Memetics to strengthen their weapons. As long as you have enough accessory items, you can maintain high stats on weapons in your Supply Box. If you find an accessory while exploring, you can use it to instantly strengthen your current weapon without spending additional resources to unlock Memetics. Additionally, the appearance of rare accessories will greatly improve a weapon's value, making them a high priority during PvP encounters.

Anti-Cheat Measures

Fair competition is the core principle of Once Human: RaidZone. We do not tolerate the use of cheats, exploits, or other malicious acts that undermine fair play and the player experience. Combating cheaters is one of our top priorities, and we have implemented a series of forceful countermeasures to this end.

We are constantly upgrading our anti-cheat monitoring system. We reverse-engineer third-party cheat programs to learn more about their development and operation, allowing us to better detect and prevent them. Simultaneously, we continue to refine our detection models, using cutting-edge AI and Big Data technologies to analyze and compare player behavior in real time. To date, we have implemented over 100 optimizations to our detection models, and fixed exploitable loopholes involving teleportation, flight, speed-ups, and more.

We are also aware of players using "cheat carrying"—knowingly playing with cheaters—to gain unfair advantages. This behavior not only affects the game's balance, but also harms other players, causing frustration to those seeking fair competition. We will show zero tolerance to players who break the rules and impose strict penalties based on the severity of their offenses.

We are developing a series of features that will make it easier for players to combat such malicious behavior.

Banned players will be displayed on a real-time ticker in the wilderness. Player namecards will also show their ban status, and similar information will be shown on death screens. We are also developing quick-report buttons and other reporting options.

These features will improve our ability to collaborate with players in maintaining a fair and pleasant game environment.

Since the beginning of this year, we have worked closely with our legal team to report and take down online stores selling cheats. So far, we have successfully reported and taken down 617 cheat sellers. But that's not all—we are compiling evidence and working with our legal team and the authorities to launch an even stronger crackdown on cheat developers and distributors. We will wield all legal measures to hold such entities accountable for their illegal actions.

Conclusion

The above changes are not final. We will implement further adjustments via future updates if required.

Encountering issues with the territory controls? Have feedback on the Collapse feature or thoughts on team battles and weapon accessories? Reach out to us via the Co-Dev Feedback Platform or our social media channels. We're also preparing more gameplay features for our summer update. Stay tuned!

Once Human Development Team