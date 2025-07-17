 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19224380 Edited 17 July 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hello Heroes!

Looking to see what's ahead for our next update? Then look no further as we have just enabled the Public Update Preview Program for our July Update.

Jump in to get an early look at the upcoming changes, see which bugs have been addressed, and help make our release even better by helping us find any last minute issues and lending your voice to our forums.

More information on July's Public Update Preview Program can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1934680/discussions/5/598532381694083221/


Please join us in strengthening the quality of Age of Mythology: Retold by sharing your voice on the official 🛠 Public Update Preview forums. (Note that you must own the game and login to Steam to access the PUP forum.) We’re definitely listening and looking for every opportunity to make this the game you love to play! :)

- The World's Edge Team

