15 July 2025 Build 19224298
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added additional logging to a few scripting commands.
  • Improved Enemy Formation Table view sizing.
  • Fixed an issue with Encounter Regions data being cleared when switching tabs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
