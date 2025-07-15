As previously announced, PROJEKT GODHAND 0.3 comes with the release of our first DLC pack GALACTIC EXPEDITION, which features an all-star cast of featured artists, charts that will test the limits of your skill, and the brand new CoURSE CHALLENGE mode!

Also, GALACTIC EXPEDITION is 20% off as a launch discount, so pick it up early if you can!

The base content of the game expands further with two new CORE APPEND songs, including our first collaboration, grode (Wyvren's Remix) from vivid/stasis, and the winner of our HIT EM contest, May!

We've also reshuffled the game's difficulty rating system after observing the play data and resulting automatic ratings--the 8000 to 9000s range has been expanded to 8000 to 10000s, forming an additional difficulty block! This should provide a more accurate picture of difficulty and help players moving up the ranks with picking out appropriate challenges.

Next month, content will focus on even more collab songs! We'll also do a bit of work on UI and try to improve visual accessibility for players who need it. Keep an eye out for exciting new announcements!