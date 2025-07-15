 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19224241
Update notes via Steam Community

Basic features required to start the game are ready, but there are still a few unfinished areas.

  • Each zone will be unlocked sequentially. New areas will open either over time or through quests.

  • The quest system has not yet been completed. It will be added in an upcoming patch.

  • The quest system will include a feature that rewards players with their own aquaroom — a personal space to raise and display fish.

  • Some item information obtained through successful fishing is currently inaccurate. This will be fixed in the next patch.

Additional features and improvements are planned. We’ll continue to grow and improve throughout July and August, and we appreciate your support along the way.

Changed files in this update

