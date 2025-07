The visual novel Dreaming in Cherry Blossoms, I Fall in Love with You is now available🌸

To celebrate the release, we're holding a 20% OFF launch sale.

Don’t miss out on this special offer!

Additionally, we’ve released a behind-the-scenes video of the theme song "Melody of the Night Sky~Miracle of the Cherry Blossoms~"

It features Rin Kurusu, the voice of Cherry, sharing her heartfelt thoughts on the song and the game right after recording. A must-watch for fans✨