Major 15 July 2025 Build 19223914 Edited 15 July 2025 – 02:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
本次更新内容如下：
1、修复了第61关《下邳破城战1》战斗胜利时，魏续会消失的错误。
2、辅助装备“遁甲天书”携带特技改为“策略无视天气”。
3、贤者兵种（诸葛亮）增加策略“烈火”。
4、修改第89关《赵云寻主战》中，简雍与许汜对话的条件。
5、提升装备“白虎襌衣”锻造特性“回避回复”、“格挡暴击”的数值。
6、优化“太阿剑”特性“策略连击”允许对妨碍类策略生效。
7、优化“古锭刀”特性“暴击转换”在暴击状态下仍然生效。
8、优化关卡“沙羡救援战”和“华容道追击战”的部分机制。
9、增加结尾剧情，本作内容更新完成。

