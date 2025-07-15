-Adjusted lighting on all levels, increased sky light, increased moon light, added lighting.
Please adjust Gama accordingly!
-Adjusted map selections menu
-Weapon balances
-Recoil Balances
-Adjusted how airstrikes track targets if they cannot find a zombie
-Adjusted two wall buy locations
-Added a note to texture video settings, stating that a restart is REQUIRED.
Minor Lighting update (Pre 1.0 launch update)
