15 July 2025 Build 19223870
Update notes via Steam Community
-Adjusted lighting on all levels, increased sky light, increased moon light, added lighting.
Please adjust Gama accordingly!

-Adjusted map selections menu

-Weapon balances

-Recoil Balances

-Adjusted how airstrikes track targets if they cannot find a zombie

-Adjusted two wall buy locations

-Added a note to texture video settings, stating that a restart is REQUIRED.

