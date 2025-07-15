Playism

Hello everyone,Thank you for playing The Use of Life!Chapter 3 of the Kohaku & Veronika Route is here!We've been hard at work on this unfinished route since July of last year, and today, we're excited to finally release the next chapter!If you’ve cleared Chapter 2 of this route, your save file will let you jump right into the new content with this update.Unlike the previous routes, this path takes you on a journey alongside Kohaku, the girl you saved in Chapter 2.Where once there was an obsession withand, that has now transformed into aThrough your time with Kohaku, the story explores a completely different take on its central theme:Step into a new chapter, make new choices, and discover a new fate.We've added new, route-exclusive features to spice up the battles in Chapter 3! Look forward to brand-new status effects and a fresh enemy mechanic: "Counter", QTEs triggered not when dodging, but in response to your attacks!From dungeons to events to the characters you meet along the way, everything in this route is completely different experience from the ones that come before it.Discover a new side of Goshe, one shaped by different choices and a different path through life.We're still in Early Access, and your feedback means everything to us!Share your thoughts through the in-game survey or over on the Steam discussion threads.Your input will help shape the road ahead as we continue developing and preparing for the full release.Thank you as always for your support and we hope you continue to stick with us on this journey!