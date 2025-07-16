The Tourist Trap Update is here, and with it comes a bustling mix of new visitors, specific requests, unique landmarks, and some good ol’ industrial-grade expansion.

There’s absolutely loads to unpack and major changes to how tourism works as well as lots more complex buildings to do, and we’re SO excited for you to dig in.

Here’s what’s new:

🗺️ Tourists With Opinions (And Desires!)

Tourists now have personalities, preferences, and demands. Each type brings their own set of desires - Entertainment, Rest, Hunger, Health, Exploration, and Shopping - and how well you meet those needs affects your town rating.

Build with a balance in mind… or don’t. But don’t be surprised when they complain to the boss (that’s you)!

⭐️ Food & Shopping Ratings

Every recipe now has a star rating! Some tourists have expensive taste, others are happy with a hot dog on a stick. Offer a mix of 1, 2, and 3-star items to satisfy everyone, or risk scaring off your posh punters and your bargain-hunters.



💬 Tourist Thought Bubbles

You’ll now see exactly what tourists think with new emoji-style thought bubbles - happy, frustrated, or looking for something that doesn’t exist yet, because you forgot to build it. It’s all tracked in your Tourist Tracker hub, which you can turn off if the crushing weight of public judgement becomes too much.



🧢 Hot New Bombshells Enter the Villa Town

Our new tourist type, Easy-Goers, are chill and easy to please - so they're going to be with you from the moment you start building a new town, to give you a bit of breathing room while you’re working things out. You’ll know them by their snazzy straw hats.

Plus: We’ve officially added Robots, Dinosaurs, Aliens, Clowns into the tourist pool to join the Ghosts, Mummies, and Werewolves! They’ll all arrive via a new method though…



🏟️ Transit Terminals

Want more aliens? Build the Moon Terminal. More clowns? Build the... well, Clown Tent. These new Tourist Spawners let you control who visits your town. And yes — you can build them and leave them OFF if you want to ban clowns forever.



⛰️ CLIFF. TERRAFORMING. IS. HERE. FINALLY!!!!!

Need space for your mega-stadium? Tear down that cliff. You can now build and destroy cliff tiles across the main map after you unlock \[REDACTED]. Go nuts.



🧑‍🏭 New Townies

With new tourists come new townies! One for each exotic tourist type. Recruit them to unlock their transit terminal and attract more of their kind.

🏗️ Major Landmarks + Tier 3 Industry

Want to supercharge your tourism game? Build one of four Massive Landmarks:

Stadium (Entertainment)

Hot Springs (Health)

Conservatory (Rest)

Lighthouse (Exploration)

But you’ll need serious infrastructure — including the new Factory and Tier 3 materials like Reinforced Brackets, Encabulator Cubes, and more. It’s time to upgrade your industry!

🛢️ YUM GREASE™️+ New Recipes

Yes. YUM GREASE™️ is real. Use it in your factory for that extra slide. Plus, cook up:

Lava Lamps

Dirty Mags

Seafood Sticks

A balanced diet, right?



🔧 + QoL Improvements & Preview Branch

There’s a bunch of small improvements and fixes too — from UI tweaks to performance boosts. And for those who like living on the edge, remember you can opt in to the Preview Branch to test upcoming features before they go live (don’t worry — your save is safe).

…and just one more thing (ok, three)

We’ve got a few things that we’ve saved for launch—not even the Preview Branch has seen these yet!

WATERFALLS

While you’re tearing down your cliffs, don’t forget to save a few to add waterfalls to. Add water close to the edge of the cliff, and it will make a waterfall. This means you can add water tiles to the cliff level too, so feel free to build out a series of very high lakes to admire.



WATER JETS

Got a body of water (either natural or man-made) that you want to spruce up? Add a fountain jet! You can rotate between three variants (up high, low arc and high arc) to create the fountains of your dreams.



NEW TERRAIN TILES

With our new urbanism, we’ve added four new terrain tiles to collect and augment in your town. They’ll rotate in to Tiny Timba’s shop to purchase! (and we’ve also adjusted the borders on other tiles so they match a bit better!)



💬 Tell us what you think!

We’re always listening, like a true omnipotent force.

So whether your town is a five-star utopia or a flaming bin alley with a Lighthouse, we want to see it! You can find us here:

Join the Discord

Bluesky

Twitter

TikTok

Thank you SO much for helping us shape Go-Go Town! We’re just getting started, so stay tuned for more exciting updates coming soon!



