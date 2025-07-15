Greetings scientists,

Replaced the Icon of the Research Computer so it matches the mesh used



Replaced the mesh of tablets in the lore scenes



Limit log verbosity for some categories to reduce log spam



Fixed Ruined Greenhouse Tower showing old icon in the database



Fixed the Pendrive with the Virus description typo



Fixed Broken Incubator typo



Fixed typos in Organic Fertilizer and Dust Fertilizer's descriptions



Airship Builder study recipe is now unlocked after completing the "Depart from location" quest objective, instead of being available from the start



Fixed improper aim assist behaviour in Scanner and Extractor



Disabled "No path to access" building rule for all rooms and all building modes



Fixed extractable ping icon not showing on every extractable actor



Underdust Tunnels - pipe blocking the way stays in place



The color of lore smartphones in the game is now consistently blue



Fixed a bug where Aim Assist might not work for static objects



The hotkey menu should resemble the controller placement



If the client leaves a friends-only session, they can now see the session when trying to rejoin



Removed front indicator arrow from artifacts and posters



Fixed an issue which prevented the player from picking up an attachment from a device (Hanging Shelf, for example)



Items consumed in the Research Station now appear in log messages



Added Sticky Notes with item categories to toggle through



Added ability to set the Left Controller Stick settings in the Options Menu



Added improved Rain performance



Added motion/gyro input from the PS4/PS5 controllers to the Deck Extractor



Added Aim Assist to the Extractor and Scanner



Added sliders to tweak gamepad dead zones to the Options Menu



Our latest monthly patch is now live for all and comes with a whole host of bug fixes and performance improvements.A lot of work has been done on the overall game performance with this patch. Especially performance related to rain and large airship builds.See the full list of patchnotes below...That is all for today, keep sending us your feedback!Team FFH