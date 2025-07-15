Greetings scientists,
Our latest monthly patch is now live for all and comes with a whole host of bug fixes and performance improvements.
A lot of work has been done on the overall game performance with this patch. Especially performance related to rain and large airship builds.
See the full list of patchnotes below...
FIXED:
- Replaced the Icon of the Research Computer so it matches the mesh used
- Replaced the mesh of tablets in the lore scenes
- Limit log verbosity for some categories to reduce log spam
- Fixed Ruined Greenhouse Tower showing old icon in the database
- Fixed the Pendrive with the Virus description typo
- Fixed Broken Incubator typo
- Fixed typos in Organic Fertilizer and Dust Fertilizer's descriptions
- Airship Builder study recipe is now unlocked after completing the "Depart from location" quest objective, instead of being available from the start
- Fixed improper aim assist behaviour in Scanner and Extractor
- Disabled "No path to access" building rule for all rooms and all building modes
- Fixed extractable ping icon not showing on every extractable actor
- Underdust Tunnels - pipe blocking the way stays in place
- The color of lore smartphones in the game is now consistently blue
- Fixed a bug where Aim Assist might not work for static objects
- The hotkey menu should resemble the controller placement
- If the client leaves a friends-only session, they can now see the session when trying to rejoin
- Removed front indicator arrow from artifacts and posters
- Fixed an issue which prevented the player from picking up an attachment from a device (Hanging Shelf, for example)
CHANGED:
- Items consumed in the Research Station now appear in log messages
ADDED:
- Added Sticky Notes with item categories to toggle through
- Added ability to set the Left Controller Stick settings in the Options Menu
- Added improved Rain performance
- Added motion/gyro input from the PS4/PS5 controllers to the Deck Extractor
- Added Aim Assist to the Extractor and Scanner
- Added sliders to tweak gamepad dead zones to the Options Menu
That is all for today, keep sending us your feedback!
Team FFH
