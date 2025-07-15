 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19223642 Edited 15 July 2025 – 01:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In the spirit of kaizen, today's update includes the following improvements:

  • Fixed a typo in the "sandwich" puzzle story.
  • Fixed a bug in the "spring dress" puzzle where the belt buckle would not be accepted when flipped upside down.
  • Fixed a crash when fully destroying a product.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2275491
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2275492
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2275493
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link