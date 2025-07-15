there is this SUPER annoying, weird-ass bug in level 2 that just puts the player in a state where none of the level triggers work and you miss out on dialogue and it's a big mess

ive been slamming my head against a wall to figure out what the issue is... i havent figured it out, but i HAVE figured out that if you just reload the level it fixes the issue??? so i just made it so some of the doors reload the level. stupid change? yes. does it work? maybe. idk, i didnt fully test it because i have no idea how to trigger the bug despite trying to do so for literally weeks



ALSO, i know the last level has weird FPS drops for people, this is also something im investigating, and also something i have utterly no clue what could be causing it. but... im looking into it!!



sorry im bad at this! thanks for playing anyway!!!