 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19223588 Edited 15 July 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a small hotfix update aimed at addressing some of the most annoying and disruptive issues reported by players. We’re committed to steadily improving the experience with each patch—thanks for playing and sharing your feedback!


Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the game font was broken in Simplified Chinese.
Fixed a bug where some key bindings were not functioning correctly.
Fixed double audio playback when landing on any station.

Quality of Life Improvements:
The game will now remember the last opened tab when you land on a station.

Input Changes:
Added a separate key binding for accepting teleport requests: T
Added a new key binding to open the big minimap: V
Added a dedicated key binding for fast sell/buy in stores: F

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1344551
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1344552
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1344553
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link