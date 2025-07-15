This is a small hotfix update aimed at addressing some of the most annoying and disruptive issues reported by players. We’re committed to steadily improving the experience with each patch—thanks for playing and sharing your feedback!





Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the game font was broken in Simplified Chinese.

Fixed a bug where some key bindings were not functioning correctly.

Fixed double audio playback when landing on any station.



Quality of Life Improvements:

The game will now remember the last opened tab when you land on a station.



Input Changes:

Added a separate key binding for accepting teleport requests: T

Added a new key binding to open the big minimap: V

Added a dedicated key binding for fast sell/buy in stores: F



