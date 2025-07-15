Hello!

BugLab Simulator v0.1.5 update is now live!

This version brings many improvements and bug fixes to enhance both performance and user experience. Details below:



⚙️ General Improvements & Balancing



The feed consumption per hour has been recalculated to match a full in-game day.



Feed costs for all insect types in terrariums have been balanced. The excessive consumption issue has been resolved.



Bees’ feed consumption is now included in the daily feed expense display.



Plant yields from harvesting have been rebalanced according to their growth durations.



The amount of feed produced by feed machines has been adjusted.



🐞 Bug Fixes



Fixed the issue where the cooked meal name remained on the UI after cooking.



Fixed the issue where quests disappeared after a crash or update.



Fixed the bug where beehives couldn't be clicked or interacted with after a crash.



Fixed the bug where terrariums couldn't be interacted with after a crash.



Save system has been strengthened against crashes; a backup mechanism has been added.



Fixed the bug where two beehives could be placed on the same spot.



Resolved missing material issues on pink/white wooden boards.



Fixed the bug where farm workers could not harvest — they now do so properly.



Fixed the bug where workers could harvest the same slot multiple times.



👨‍🌾 Worker System Updates



Plant and seed rewards from harvesting have been balanced.



Salary, level, and morale tooltips have been added to the worker control panel.



🐝 Beehive & Terrarium Improvements



Beehive interaction texts have been made more clear and readable.



You can now remove beehives using the X key. If there's honey inside, it will be sold automatically and the player will earn money.



Texts on the beehive and terrarium removal panels have been updated for better visual consistency.



Thank you for your support and feedback!

New content and improvements are on the way!

🧪🐜



