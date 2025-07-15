Notice!
All tasks are now in the game, I have shuffled the ID's which means that your statistics will be all messed up. I'm not going to force a wipe but I do strongly encourage you to start over.
Upgrades for Attack, Attack Rate, and Defense have had their recipes changed so a fresh save will give the intended experience on those. However I still need to do health and movement, so feel free to wait till next patch.
Changes
Attack speed now entirely upgraded using feathers.
Damage now upgraded using various chunks and crystals.
Added 7 new chests.
Chest types are now guaranteed to spawn Bones, and Leather. As well as all ingot types at a 80% -> 10% chance at their respective distances from earlist to latest game ores.
Rarer chests provide more resources, rather than different ones.
Added quests for the remaining crops.
Added The first wiki content.
Minor Changes
New descriptions for the Stat upgrades.
Shadows for run UI
Bugfixes
Inventory no longer appears behind start run and other buttons.
Discord button was squished thanks Parzival
Backend
Created a bunch of chest animations.
Changed files in this update