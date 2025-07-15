 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 15 July 2025 Build 19223489 Edited 15 July 2025 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Notice!

  • All tasks are now in the game, I have shuffled the ID's which means that your statistics will be all messed up. I'm not going to force a wipe but I do strongly encourage you to start over.

  • Upgrades for Attack, Attack Rate, and Defense have had their recipes changed so a fresh save will give the intended experience on those. However I still need to do health and movement, so feel free to wait till next patch.

Changes

  • Attack speed now entirely upgraded using feathers.

  • Damage now upgraded using various chunks and crystals.

  • Added 7 new chests.

    • Chest types are now guaranteed to spawn Bones, and Leather. As well as all ingot types at a 80% -> 10% chance at their respective distances from earlist to latest game ores.

    • Rarer chests provide more resources, rather than different ones.

  • Added quests for the remaining crops.

  • Added The first wiki content.

Minor Changes

  • New descriptions for the Stat upgrades.

  • Shadows for run UI

Bugfixes

  • Inventory no longer appears behind start run and other buttons.

  • Discord button was squished thanks Parzival

Backend

  • Created a bunch of chest animations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3872271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link