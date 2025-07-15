 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19223354 Edited 15 July 2025 – 01:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Good afternoon, all. The root cause of a major issue has been found finally. This patch will fix the issue with loading into the Dwarven Mines. Apparently the pathfinding was broken for this level due to some recent changes in 1.4.

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS Depot 1014261
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1014262
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link