[Improvements and Bug Fixes]

Adjusted the in-game HUD to improve visibility and information readability.



Optimized internal systems to enhance overall game stability.



Fixed an issue where some creatures could not find paths in the newly reworked map "Hotel" entrance.



Resolved a bug where activating the artifact "Dirty Wedding Ring" caused the damage hitbox to increase abnormally.



Fixed an issue where some client characters did not appear on the host's screen after stage completion.



Improved the splash effects to make water splashes appear more natural and realistic in some environments.



Fixed a graphical artifact where the HUD glow effect was displayed abnormally.



Hello, this is the Backroom Company development team. We are an indie game studio based in Korea, and we are doing our best to provide a better gameplay experience by delivering quick hotfixes and updates. As the game is currently in Early Access, some bugs and errors may still occur. We will continue to provide regular updates. Since this is an Early Access version, we highly value your feedback and aim to develop a more polished game together with our community. However, as every player has different preferences and playstyles, we kindly ask for your understanding that we may not be able to accommodate every request. [*] The July 15th patch was successfully applied. (KST 09:30)