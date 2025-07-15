**Version 2.0.4 – A Big Jump! 🚀**
This milestone update delivers long-awaited features, performance upgrades, and the return of fan-favorite content—elevating GEORGIE–YOLKIE beyond the Legacy edition in both quality and speed. This version forms the foundation for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 release, now entering certification.
💾 *Game saves from previous patches remain compatible (excluding Legacy).*
🌟 What's New
- **Revamped Dialogue System**
Faces now rendered in full 3D, complete with expressive animations and timing-based speech flow. Players can now skip dialogue segments and enjoy more natural pacing—an overhaul built from scratch and long requested by the community.
- **Enhanced Visual Fidelity**
- True-to-life depth-of-field for backgrounds and distant objects
- File and World Select screens redesigned for clarity and atmosphere
⚙️ Performance Improvements
- Faster mesh rendering & refined occlusion culling
- World load times drastically reduced
- Memory usage slashed by up to 50%
- Optimization across upscaling, asset compression, and installation footprint
- Switched to Mono for parity across platforms and mod support
- Eye Tracking raycasting enhanced for precision
🐛 Bug Fixes & Quality-of-Life Tweaks
- Environment lighting corrected in Gingy’s Glacier
- Paths and shadows now render correctly in Home Turf
- Dialog bugs squashed (no more wrong text when re-talking to characters)
- Skeleton spawn issues resolved on Ghost Ship
- Georgie no longer drifts upward during underwater conversations
- Lanky’s eyelids restored to proper orange
- Softlock prevention improved during achievement unlocks
- Numerous graphical layering and bounding box issues fixed
- Grammar and naming conventions cleaned up for polish
🧃 Restorations & Cut Content
- Portal and ambient sounds reinstated
- Carrot enemies return to Carrotop Wood
- Billboard resolution boosted on Isle ‘O’ Rats
- Original Magey boss fight behaviors restored
- Environment detail scaling refined for Switch platforms
💻 Platform-Specific Updates
- PC version now supports AMD Fidelity FX 3.1 (Performance Preset)
-Fixed a overlay appearing on the bottom of the screen due to Steamworks glitch. We've denoted this small patch with 'A'.
Changed files in this update