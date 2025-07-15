**Version 2.0.4 – A Big Jump! 🚀**

This milestone update delivers long-awaited features, performance upgrades, and the return of fan-favorite content—elevating GEORGIE–YOLKIE beyond the Legacy edition in both quality and speed. This version forms the foundation for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 release, now entering certification.



💾 *Game saves from previous patches remain compatible (excluding Legacy).*



🌟 What's New

- **Revamped Dialogue System**

Faces now rendered in full 3D, complete with expressive animations and timing-based speech flow. Players can now skip dialogue segments and enjoy more natural pacing—an overhaul built from scratch and long requested by the community.



- **Enhanced Visual Fidelity**

- True-to-life depth-of-field for backgrounds and distant objects

- File and World Select screens redesigned for clarity and atmosphere



⚙️ Performance Improvements

- Faster mesh rendering & refined occlusion culling

- World load times drastically reduced

- Memory usage slashed by up to 50%

- Optimization across upscaling, asset compression, and installation footprint

- Switched to Mono for parity across platforms and mod support

- Eye Tracking raycasting enhanced for precision



🐛 Bug Fixes & Quality-of-Life Tweaks

- Environment lighting corrected in Gingy’s Glacier

- Paths and shadows now render correctly in Home Turf

- Dialog bugs squashed (no more wrong text when re-talking to characters)

- Skeleton spawn issues resolved on Ghost Ship

- Georgie no longer drifts upward during underwater conversations

- Lanky’s eyelids restored to proper orange

- Softlock prevention improved during achievement unlocks

- Numerous graphical layering and bounding box issues fixed

- Grammar and naming conventions cleaned up for polish



🧃 Restorations & Cut Content

- Portal and ambient sounds reinstated

- Carrot enemies return to Carrotop Wood

- Billboard resolution boosted on Isle ‘O’ Rats

- Original Magey boss fight behaviors restored

- Environment detail scaling refined for Switch platforms



💻 Platform-Specific Updates

- PC version now supports AMD Fidelity FX 3.1 (Performance Preset)

-Fixed a overlay appearing on the bottom of the screen due to Steamworks glitch. We've denoted this small patch with 'A'.