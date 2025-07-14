I love you. You’re home.

The wait is over. Veins Like Tapeworms is out NOW!! After a little over a year in development, some slight delays, tweaks, and reworks, I’m proud to share with you all a story of rot-bred love and desire to be accepted!

In case you haven’t heard, the full game includes:

100,000+ words

8 chapters

Over 250 illustrations!

6 unique endings!

5 Bonus Scenes that give a glimpse of where the story continues after that! (Completely optional, of course, but accessible on the title screen!)

Over 40 Steam achievements!

A fully functional Content Warning system accessible at any time in the Options menu!

And the free demo includes:

The first 2 chapters

13,000 words

1 ending already achievable

45 illustrations

1 Bonus Scene

The Content Warning system

You can play the game right now on Windows! The base price is $19.99, but there’s a 10% launch discount going on. Thank you for sticking by me all this time! I hope you enjoy what I’ve made!

Now, if you'll all excuse me, I'm going to just...

Yeah.

-Trinket