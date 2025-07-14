I love you. You’re home.
The wait is over. Veins Like Tapeworms is out NOW!! After a little over a year in development, some slight delays, tweaks, and reworks, I’m proud to share with you all a story of rot-bred love and desire to be accepted!
In case you haven’t heard, the full game includes:
100,000+ words
8 chapters
Over 250 illustrations!
6 unique endings!
5 Bonus Scenes that give a glimpse of where the story continues after that! (Completely optional, of course, but accessible on the title screen!)
Over 40 Steam achievements!
A fully functional Content Warning system accessible at any time in the Options menu!
And the free demo includes:
The first 2 chapters
13,000 words
1 ending already achievable
45 illustrations
1 Bonus Scene
The Content Warning system
You can play the game right now on Windows! The base price is $19.99, but there’s a 10% launch discount going on. Thank you for sticking by me all this time! I hope you enjoy what I’ve made!
Now, if you'll all excuse me, I'm going to just...
Yeah.
-Trinket
Changed files in this update