I am extremely dazed and have been working with a lot of bugs. So what updates? Aside from optimization, only minor tweaks. But graphics optimization and slightly more advanced under the hood QoL updates. Spells are less buggy, and generally should make combat more smooth and reactive. But unless there is a game breaking bug, I will be not touching this until I come back.

Why?

I am swamped. A lot of stuff is happening in my life. And I am still working on my third game while working on the second game's update and a lot of other prototypes. But I am stuck to this game as there will be a console port. And very very likely more dialogue. Version 1.2 is not ready, yet.