15 July 2025 Build 19223088 Edited 15 July 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Change list:

1. All weapons (including shields) are able to level up

2. Added locked doors in both Bohsta Castle map and Harvar Stronghold (one is presently available within that dungeon for testing purposes)

3. Chests are now assigned with their respective locks and key image to show what kind you will need

4. Minor lighting adjustments to the Village

