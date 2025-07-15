Change list:
1. All weapons (including shields) are able to level up
2. Added locked doors in both Bohsta Castle map and Harvar Stronghold (one is presently available within that dungeon for testing purposes)
3. Chests are now assigned with their respective locks and key image to show what kind you will need
4. Minor lighting adjustments to the Village
Minor Update
Update notes via Steam Community
