15 July 2025 Build 19223077 Edited 15 July 2025 – 00:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

More fixing, this one should hopefully significantly improve the "feel" of the game.

  • Reworked the camera & character controller system to eliminate all jitter when moving & rotating the camera. Moving around and rotating the camera should feel much smoother now and result in virtually no jitter/stuttering of the world around the player.

  • Reworked NPC movement logic so they also appear to move with virtually no jitter relative to the player.

  • Bots should stutter/jitter much less when aiming (still ironing this out)

Till next time, Henry

Changed files in this update

