More fixing, this one should hopefully significantly improve the "feel" of the game.
Reworked the camera & character controller system to eliminate all jitter when moving & rotating the camera. Moving around and rotating the camera should feel much smoother now and result in virtually no jitter/stuttering of the world around the player.
Reworked NPC movement logic so they also appear to move with virtually no jitter relative to the player.
Bots should stutter/jitter much less when aiming (still ironing this out)
