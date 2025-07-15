We heard you loud and clear! Gardening was getting too click-heavy and time-consuming. This patch introduces Gardeners to help automate your nursery, plus 3 new trinkets to further streamline your workflow.

🌱 New Feature: Gardeners

You can now hire up to 6 gardeners to assist with two key tasks: Harvesting Crops and Seeding Pots.

Gardener Harvesting:

Gardeners harvest at the start of each day .

There must be Empty Box Racks with available boxes .

Gardeners will harvest crops and fill boxes.

Once full, they’ll store the boxes in Storage Racks.

Gardener Seeding:

After harvesting, gardeners begin seeding.

Requirements: Gardening benches must be marked with a crop type. Plant one seed from your chosen seedbox into a pot to mark the bench. A tag will display the crop type. Click the tag to clear. Shelves stocked with seed boxes must be available. (the ones customers shop from)

Gardeners grab seed boxes and seed pots until finished or the seed box is empty.

Gardener Synergies with Trinkets:

Acorn: XP from harvesting.

Trophy: XP from seeding.

Stone Lantern: Double harvest from large pots.

Sundial: Double seed box quantity.

🔮 New Trinkets

Three new trinkets added in this patch:

Wood Crate: Instantly sell crops at 90% of retail value.

Binoculars: When holding a box and its object, highlight matching shelf and storage rack.

Trowel: Hold mouse button to seed, soil, fertilize, and harvest pots in a single swipe—no more clicking!

🛠️ Quality of Life Improvements

Storage Racks can now be purchased before unlocking storage rooms .

Closed Cash Registers now persist across days .

Simplify tree models to improve performance for lower end devices.

Thank you all for your amazing support, kind words, and thoughtful feedback. It truly means the world to us and keeps us going! This update should help reduce the busywork and keep your nursery running smoothly. 🌿

Enjoy and stay tuned for more updates!