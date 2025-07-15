EN:

The game you knew has transformed — the update is now available and ready to play!

🔧 Your feedback is vital.

If you encounter any bugs, issues, or glitches, please report them immediately. We're actively monitoring everything and will work to fix problems as quickly as possible. Your suggestions and feedback help us continue improving the game for everyone.

⚠️ Important Notice:

The Steam page (screenshots, trailers, and promotional content) does NOT currently reflect the new version of the game. The visuals and media shown there still belong to the older version.

We're working on updating the Steam page soon to showcase this completely reimagined experience.

Thank you for your continued support and patience — we can’t wait to hear what you think of this new Massive Update.

AR:

اللعبة التي عرفتموها قد تحوّلت بالكامل — التحديث أصبح متاحًا الآن وجاهز للتجربة!

🔧 ملاحظاتكم تهمنا بشدة.

إذا واجهتم أي أخطاء، مشاكل، أو أعطال، نرجو منكم الإبلاغ عنها فورًا. نحن نتابع كل شيء عن كثب وسنعمل على إصلاح أي مشكلة في أسرع وقت ممكن. تعليقاتكم واقتراحاتكم تساعدنا على تحسين اللعبة باستمرار.

⚠️ ملاحظة مهمة:

صفحة اللعبة على Steam (بما في ذلك لقطات الشاشة، الفيديوهات، والمحتوى الترويجي) لا تعكس حاليًا النسخة الجديدة من اللعبة. ما تشاهدونه هناك يعود للإصدار السابق.

نعمل حاليًا على تحديث صفحة Steam قريبًا لتعرض هذه التجربة الجديدة التي تم إعادة تصميمها جذريًا.

شكرًا لدعمكم المستمر وصبركم - نتطلع بشوق لسماع رأيكم حول هذا التحديث الشامل الجديد.